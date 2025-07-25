Veteran quarterback Joe Flacco is ready for Round 2 of his NFL adventure with the Cleveland Browns.

Flacco was the Browns' quarterback for the 2023 season. The team signed him after the team suffered injuries at the quarterback spot, mainly to Deshaun Watson and Dorian-Thompson Robinson. He excelled in the second half of the campaign, leading Cleveland to a playoff berth. However, their season came to an end after losing to the Houston Texans in the AFC Wild Card.

Flacco left for the Indianapolis Colts in the 2024 season but departed as the team committed to their younger talents. Back with the Browns, he made it clear what he aims to achieve this time around as the oldest player at the position.

“I'm not trying to recapture, [anything],” Flacco said, per Sports Illustrated. “Every season's new in this league. I've been in the locker room with these guys, I know what they're all about and it's obviously not the same exact locker room, but there's a lot of really good guys in there that know how to win football games. So that's what gives you the confidence that you can come back here and win games.”

What's next for Joe Flacco, Browns

At age 40, Joe Flacco still stands out for his veteran leadership and championship experience as one of the oldest players in the NFL. For the Browns, this will prove to be important for a position that is mostly young.

There are multiple players on the quarterback depth chart, including Flacco. Deshaun Watson would be the starter, but he is rehabbing a torn Achilles that will have him out for most of the 2025 season. After him, Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel and Kenny Pickett are next as they have a lot to prove.

The starting job will be competitive for everyone that is healthy at the position. Flacco's familiarity with Kevin Stefanski's style of play would give him the upper hand in the quarterback battle. On the other hand, the Browns could make noise by giving plenty of reps to the younger signal-callers, paving the way for an intriguing 2025 campaign.