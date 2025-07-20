Cleveland Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot recently dropped a significant nugget. Kenny Pickett holds a slight edge as the leading contender for the Browns’ Week 1 starting quarterback job. That inner perspective puts a spotlight on a competition already buzzing behind the scenes.

Heading into training camp, the Browns have four quarterbacks in the mix. Pickett, veteran Joe Flacco, and rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders. When you break it down, Pickett is the only healthy quarterback on the current roster, positioning him as the early frontrunner for reps and opportunities this offseason.

But the competition is very much alive. Cabot notes that while Pickett may lead the imaginary depth chart now, the Browns will likely “two-spot” quarterbacks across two practice fields during the first two weeks of camp, making the hierarchy a bit murky early on.

Flacco doesn’t require as many reps to stay sharp, but that doesn't rule him out. He remains firmly in contention for that Week 1 nod. Gabriel has impressed, too, handling a demanding spring workload and earning time with the first-team offense. Sanders, meanwhile, is expected to get isolation reps to exhibit his potential.

According to Cabot, clarity could come by mid-August during practices against the Philadelphia Eagles on August 13–14, an opportunity for the Browns to showcase their quarterback preference before the preseason second game.

Who should the Browns name as their Week 1 starting quarterback?

Article Continues Below

This quarterback competition feels like a microcosm of recent success stories in Cleveland. High-draft quarterbacks sometimes flame out only to revive their careers with a fresh start. Cabot’s confidence in Pickett heading into camp injects Browns fans with optimism. Maybe this is the reset Pickett needs, similar to how Geno Smith rejuvenated his career elsewhere.

Adding intrigue: Pickett and Flacco reportedly explored a pre-camp workout session back in New Jersey, aiming to build timing and camaraderie, a strategy reminiscent of past team-building workouts by Deshaun Watson.

Cleveland’s offense also suits Pickett. Browns GM Andrew Berry and coach Kevin Stefanski praise his decision-making, mobility, and ball-security qualities that mesh with Stefanski’s play-action, under-center scheme. With Watson likely sidelined for the season, this quarterback race is wide open.

So yes, according to Cabot, Pickett has a slight early edge. But it’s a fluid competition. Between spring impressions, veteran presence, and buy-in from coaches, any of the four could grab the brass ring. Keep an eye on August 13 and 14. That's when things might finally tip in Pickett’s favor.