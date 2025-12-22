The Cleveland Browns might have dropped another heartbreaker on Sunday, falling 23-20 to the Buffalo Bills, but rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders wasn't about to let the media divide the locker room.

After a gritty performance where the Browns nearly clawed back from a double-digit deficit, Sanders faced questions regarding head coach Kevin Stefanski’s play-calling during the game's critical final moments. Specifically, reporters pressed him on whether the coaching decisions set the team up for failure late in the fourth quarter.

Sanders immediately shut down the line of questioning.

“I know you can't be asking me that question man,” Sanders said in his postgame press conference. “If we wanna change the franchise, if we want to help, we gotta like speak… Those type of things separate us. When questions are asked to us players, and it's like you're pinning stuff against each other, it's like, come on now.”

Shedeur Sanders on being asked if the coaching decisions were right vs. the Bills pic.twitter.com/SzCsOAC2mX — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 21, 2025

The rookie’s leadership was on display even if the scoreboard didn’t favor Cleveland. Sanders finished the day completing 20 of 29 passes for 157 yards and a touchdown to tight end Harold Fannin Jr., while also leading the team in rushing with 49 yards on four carries.

However, two costly interceptions, one tipped by Joey Bosa and grabbed by DaQuan Jones, proved fatal against a playoff-bound Bills squad. Despite the turnovers, Cleveland had a chance to win or tie late. Trailing by three with under three minutes left, the offense stalled after Greg Rousseau sacked Sanders, forcing an intentional grounding penalty that effectively ended the comeback bid.

While the loss stings, Sanders’ refusal to throw his coaches under the bus suggests the culture in Cleveland might actually be shifting, even if the wins haven't followed yet. This isn't the first time this season that the Browns lost because of a questionable play call from their coaches, but Sanders still won't throw them under the bus.