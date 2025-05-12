The Cleveland Browns endured a frightening moment in Week 8 of the 2024 season when linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah needed to be carted off the field after injuring his neck while tackling Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry.

Owusu-Koramoah was placed on injured reserve days after the collision and ended up missing the remainder of the season. On Monday the Browns provided an update on the fifth-year veteran.

Although it’s only the beginning of May and teams have yet to begin training camp for the upcoming campaign, Cleveland is placing Owusu-Koramoah on the PUP (physically unable to perform) list, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter on X. This means the former second-round pick out of Notre Dame will miss the entire 2025 season with the neck injury.

Browns root for Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah healthy return from neck injury

The news is obviously a devastating blow for Owusu-Koramoah, who was developing into one of the league’s better linebackers. In his breakout 2023 season, Owusu-Koramoah recorded 101 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, six passes defended, two interceptions and a forced fumble in 16 games. The stellar effort earned Owusu-Koramoah a trip to the Pro Bowl.

In eight games last season, he was on pace to set career-best marks in total tackles, solo tackles and sacks.

After his standout 2023 campaign, the Browns rewarded Owusu-Koramoah with a three-year, $39 million contract extension. Now his promising career is on hold as he recovers from a frightening injury.

While acknowledging the serious nature of the injury in the aftermath of Cleveland’s Week 8 win over the Ravens last season, Browns head coach Keven Stefanski initially deemed Owusu-Koramoah week-to-week and wouldn’t speculate about his absence beyond the requisite four-game absence triggered by his placement on the IR.

Now, six months later, it was revealed that Owusu-Koramoah will miss all of the 2025 season.

Browns GM Andrew Berry released a statement on the team’s decision to place Owusu-Koramoah on the PUP list. “Jeremiah has the full support of our team, and we expect him to continue to be a part of the organization even though he will not return to the field this year. We will not make any predictions on Jeremiah’s football future at this time, but we do note that he’s in good spirits and will continue to take the advice of the world-class medical experts who will continue to guide his progress and recovery,” Berry’s statement read in part.