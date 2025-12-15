Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski insists says that what initially looked like chaos on the sideline was nothing more than a simple breakdown in communication. After Cleveland’s ugly Week 15 loss to the Chicago Bears, he summed up the much-discussed wristband issue involving quarterback Shedeur Sanders with one word.

“Miscommunication,” Stefanski said postgame.

The moment came early, when Sanders struggled to relay a play. He sprinted to the sideline for clarification and was hit with a costly delay-of-game penalty. Moments later, a wristband swap only fueled confusion on the broadcast and among fans.

Stefanski clarified postgame that the Browns did not have incorrect plays loaded. He stressed the issue was minor and was ‘fixed pretty quickly.'

Sanders echoed that explanation, saying plainly, “The card just fell out.”

Still, the sequence became symbolic of a long afternoon gone wrong. Cleveland never found its footing offensively. Even small hiccups were magnified in a game that spiraled out of control almost immediately. Stefanski and Sanders were repeatedly asked about the wristband after the loss. It underscored how quickly a brief sideline suggesting dysfunction can become a headline during a blowout.

On the field, the Bears flat out dominated from start to finish in a 31-3 rout at Soldier Field. Caleb Williams carved up the Browns’ defense with two touchdown passes to DJ Moore. Meanwhile, D’Andre Swift added two scores on the ground. Cleveland’s offense, already battered by offensive line injuries, was overwhelmed by Chicago’s pressure. They committed three turnovers and managed just a field goal. Despite Myles Garrett inching closer to the single-season sack record, the game was never competitive.

The loss dropped Cleveland to 3-11 and cemented what has become a lost 2025 season.