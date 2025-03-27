With the NFL Draft slowly approaching, the No. 1 pick seems to get clearer and clearer by the day. At this point, it looks like Cam Ward will inevitably be the pick for the Tennessee Titans, which makes perfect sense for them. What everyone wants to know is what the Cleveland Browns will do with the No. 2 pick, and they have a few directions they could go.

Similar to the Titans, there is starting to become an inevitable pick for the Browns, according to ESPN's Matt Miller.

“ESPN's Adam Schefter said on Wednesday's ‘NFL Live' that he believed the Browns would select Carter if Ward is off the board. If Schefter says it, I trust it,” Miller wrote. “The Browns need a quarterback even after acquiring Kenny Pickett in a trade, but they can't afford to overdraft a player they are not 100% convinced on with this pick. Instead, the Browns could turn a strength into straight up dominance by drafting my top player in this class and playing him opposite All-Pro Myles Garrett.”

Carter is not a bad pick for the Browns, and pairing him on the other side of Garrett could make for one of the more disruptive defensive lines in the league

Who should the Browns draft with the No. 2 pick?

The Browns have a few options they have to pick from that make sense at No. 2. Carter is the best defender in the draft, and if they want to get Garrett help on the defensive line, he would be the perfect pick

“Carter was a force in his first season as a true edge rusher, posting 12 sacks, 23.5 tackles for loss and 15 run stops in 16 starts. He's a day one impact starter with the potential to get double-digit sacks immediately,” Miller wrote.

Another pick that the Browns could consider is drafting Shedeur Sanders. After trading for Pickett and already having Deshaun Watson on the roster, it may not make much sense to put that much draft capital into another quarterback. There's a good chance that when Watson ever returns from injury, he could take back the QB1 duties, but that's only if he's playing well.

The last and final option that could make sense for the Browns is Travis Hunter, who can play on both offense and defense. Whatever team decides to draft Hunter will most likely use him on one side of the ball, and if the Browns are looking to improve their defense, slotting him as a corner would make sense.