The Los Angeles Angels have opened the 2026 season with an uncommon 2–0 start, fueled by strong early performances from Mike Trout and a pair of road wins over the Houston Astros. The hot start has quickly drawn attention as the team looks to build momentum.

Trout, the Angels’ longtime center fielder, reached a unique milestone in the process. For the first time in his illustrious 16-year career, he is part of a team that has opened a season 2–0. Despite his decorated resume, the achievement marks a notable first for the veteran.

He played a central role in both victories. Trout homered in each game and reached base at least four times per contest, recording four hits, two home runs, four walks, and a stolen base through the first two games of the four-game opening series.

The ongoing series against Houston has highlighted a complete team effort. Through the first two games, the Angels’ pitching staff has limited the Astros to just two runs, while disciplined at-bats and timely hitting have powered the offense. That combination has helped Los Angeles secure consecutive wins in a challenging road environment.

MLB.com's Rhett Bollinger shared Trout’s postgame comments on X (formerly Twitter), offering insight into his perspective on the strong start.

“I saw that. It’s a good start to the year. The last two games have been great team wins from everybody. Everybody's contributing. Pitching staff is making pitches and then timely hitting.”

Bollinger noted that the future Hall of Fame outfielder focused on the team’s overall execution rather than individual accomplishments, emphasizing contributions across the roster.

The start also marks the Angels’ first 2–0 opening since 2007, adding historical context to the early success. As the season continues, Trout’s performance and the team’s consistency will remain key factors in determining whether this momentum can translate into sustained success.