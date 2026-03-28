The Milwaukee Bucks are expected to be without guard Kevin Porter Jr. for the remainder of the 2025-26 season, according to head coach Doc Rivers.

Rivers indicated that a return this season is unlikely, a sentiment echoed in a report from Eric Nehm of The Athletic, who shared the update Saturday on X.

“Bucks coach Doc Rivers also said that he’d be surprised if Kevin Porter Jr. plays again this season.”

Porter Jr. is currently sidelined with synovitis in his right knee and has not played since Milwaukee’s 123-116 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers last Tuesday. In that game, he delivered a strong performance despite the defeat, finishing with 25 points, 10 assists, three rebounds and two blocks. He shot 8-for-15 from the field, 8-for-8 from the free-throw line and 1-for-4 from three-point range across 33 minutes.

The 25-year-old has been a key contributor for the Bucks throughout the season. Across 38 games, including 36 starts, Porter Jr. is averaging 17.4 points, a career-high 7.4 assists, 5.2 rebounds and a career-high 2.2 steals per game. He is shooting 46.5% from the field, 32.2% from three-point range and a career-best 87.8% from the free-throw line while playing 33.2 minutes per contest.

Bucks look to close season without Kevin Porter Jr.

Milwaukee has struggled to maintain consistency, entering the final stretch of the season with a 29-43 record. The team currently sits 11th in the Eastern Conference standings following a 130-99 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night.

The Bucks will now look to adjust their rotation without one of their primary playmakers as they close out the season. Milwaukee is set to begin a three-game homestand Saturday against the San Antonio Spurs (55-18), with tipoff scheduled for 3:00 p.m. ET.

Porter Jr.’s absence marks a significant setback for a Bucks team attempting to finish the season on a positive note while evaluating its roster moving forward.