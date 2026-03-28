The Los Angeles Dodgers built a great culture by developing talent, making sound decisions and establishing rapport with players. But they built a dynasty by spending and deferring substantial amounts of money.

LA president of baseball operations and former Tampa Bay Rays executive Andrew Friedman has perfectly blended small-market savvy with big-market resources. He laid down a strong foundation that enabled him to cash in later. Nevertheless, there is an indisputable advantage to collecting more television revenue than any other club and having a global superstar/money printing machine in Shohei Ohtani. Those factors enable the two-time defending World Series champions to keep adding to their gaudy roster.

Now, following another massive offseason that addressed the squad's only glaring weaknesses, LA is perceived as being more than just a typical sports villain. Many believe the Dodgers are bad for baseball — a juggernaut that epitomizes the inherent flaws in MLB's financial system. That label carries especially significant weight in the final year of the league's current collective bargaining agreement (CBA).

Tyler Glasnow unsurprisingly disagrees with that notion, but he does understand the fan perspective.

“Yeah, I think so,” the 6-foot-8 starting pitcher told Chris Rose when asked if the Dodgers are good for baseball. “I understand if you're a fan in a different market, I could see how you could be frustrated… You think about too when the Yankees three-peated. I guess people were upset then, but no one really says that was bad for baseball. I feel like the viewership then was really good. Viewership is really good now. It's skyrocketing everywhere.”

Tyler Glasnow understands the frustration from fans in certain markets, but he’s not willing to say the Dodgers are bad for baseball when viewership is skyrocketing pic.twitter.com/nuIemNJdtZ — Chris Rose Sports (@ChrisRoseSports) March 28, 2026

Glasnow lends a unique viewpoint. He pitched for the Pittsburgh Pirates and Rays before being traded to Los Angeles in 2023. The veteran right-hander knows firsthand how difficult it can be for small-payroll teams to achieve success. He has heard fans' pleas for a salary cap and also acknowledges that players are more inclined to live in warm California than in other places. But do not expect him to go against the Dodgers or the union.

Tyler Glasnow is emphasizing ratings to argue that the Boys in Blue are good for the game, a sentiment that will be echoed when the new CBA is negotiated. Sustained excellence does generate public interest. Whether people love them or hate them, the Dodgers have become a must-see attraction that evokes emotion. The franchise's ability to resonate with all markets has only encouraged Mark Walter and Guggenheim Baseball Management to further invest in the product.

While fans debate the current state of the sport, Glasnow and LA are working towards a third consecutive title. The 2024 All-Star will make his 2026 debut on Saturday night versus the Arizona Diamondbacks.