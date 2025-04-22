Will the Cleveland Browns give up the No. 2 overall pick in a trade? And the New York Giants face a similar decision at No. 3. Both teams are taking trade calls after getting stiffed by the Titans when they tried to move into the No. 1 spot, presumably to grab quarterback Cam Ward.

The pre-draft trade talks are heating up, according to espn.com.

“Although the Tennessee Titans are not entertaining offers for the first overall pick as of Tuesday morning, sources told Peter Schrager that the Browns, who have the second pick, and the Giants, who pick third, have received trade calls over the last 48 hours,” ESPN wrote. “And neither team is outwardly rejecting those overtures.”

What would it take for the Browns to move?

The rush to the top comes from teams with eyes on the elite talents of cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter, edge rusher Abdul Carter, and running back Ashton Jeanty.

Nobody has made a trade move yet, a historic development, according to ESPN Research.

“This is the closest to the start of a draft without any trades involving first-round picks in the Common Draft Era (since 1967),” ESPN wrote.

Part of the reason the Browns and Giants might decide to move is the lack of a second standout quarterback. Cam Ward remains clearly the No. 1 option, and likely will become a member of the Titans on Thursday. But Shedeur Sanders and Jaxson Dart don’t ring the bell in the same manner.

However, it seems odd to think the Browns and Giants would be willing to pass on Hunter, Carter, and Jeanty. The Browns could desperately use a player like Hunter, and Carter would fit nicely into the Giants' current plans.

It’s hard to imagine a scenario where either team gets the right kind of package by trading down. The Browns are believed to have Hunter as the No. 2 pick. Meanwhile, the Giants would presumably take Carter at No. 3. Jeanty is expected to go at No. 6 to the Raiders if no trades are made. The Raiders might not be motivated to trade.