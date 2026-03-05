The Dallas Cowboys are in good shape for the NFL Draft. And they’ve cleared cap space to chase talent. Furthermore, here are the three best players the Cowboys must target in 2026 NFL free agency.

With one of the best offenses in the NFL, if not the best, the Cowboys are poised to make big noise in 2026. But that may only happen if the defense is markedly better. Therefore, free agency should bring big-time defenders to the team.

Cowboys must pursue DE Trey Hendrickson

It’s not shocking, Earth-shattering news. Everybody seems to know this would be a good move for the Cowboys. But will owner Jerry Jones fork over the dough needed to sign Hendrickson?

Hendrickson is the No. 1-ranked free agent, according to Pro Football Focus.

“Hendrickson battled injuries throughout the 2025 season but still ranked sixth among all edge defenders in PFF pass-rush grade (90.0),” PFF wrote. “He has now posted five consecutive seasons with a PFF pass-rush grade above 85.0 and generated 23 total pressures on 177 pass-rush snaps this year.”

OK, let’s start with the reasons to be cautious. The injury history is a concern. However, before last season, Hendrickson started at 14 games for five straight years.

Another issue is the cash. He’s expected to command a two-year deal worth $25.4 million per year, according to Spotrac. Would Jones be able to find that much in his office safe? Jones seems to have been unwilling to go whole hog in the offseason in previous seasons.

But the third big question mark about Hendrickson is age. Hendrickson will be 32 years old before the 2026 season ends. For some teams, the age concern would be bigger. But for the Cowboys, it’s not a problem. The Cowboys want to win now. In 2026. They’ll worry about 2027 next year.

The window is open, and there’s no question that Hendrickson could be a pass-rushing force this year — as long as he’s healthy. Age is more of a concern for the second year of that mega-deal.

Some believe the Cowboys will be all over Hendrickson when the free-agency period begins, according to ESPN.

“The Cowboys will sign Trey Hendrickson,” Mike Tannenbaum wrote. “He would help to buttress their pass rush, which fell over the cliff after the Micah Parsons trade. Hendrickson was injured for much of last season, but when healthy, he is still one of the best pass rushers in the league.”

Cowboys should target CB Alontae Taylor

It’s not going to be cheap to get Taylor, according to The Athletic. He figures to command a salary of $77 million over four years.

But if the Hendrickson swing misses, this guy is probably next in the Cowboys’ plans.

“Taylor is a tall, long, fast corner with inside-outside flexibility and a press-man skill set,” Daniel Popper wrote. “He is a physical, tenacious run defender, which allowed him to fill the star/nickel role in coordinator Brandon Staley’s Saints defense.

“Taylor has loose hips. He is a fluid athlete with the speed to mirror routes down the field. He has elite acceleration to close gaps when receivers create initial separation at the top of routes. Taylor has 52 passes defended since he joined the league in 2022, fourth-most over that span.”

If the Cowboys could get Taylor under contract, and Shavon Revel looks like the player the Cowboys thought they drafted in 2025, the back end of this defense could look much better.

The Cowboys still believe in Revel, according to dallascowboys.com.

“He has a hell of a story,” new defensive coordinator Christian Parker said. “Football means a lot to him, and he wants to work hard at it, so I think that's where it starts. He has that built in his mind. Physically, his traits, the height, the speed, the power, he has all of that. So now it's about just working from the neck up in terms of how the position needs to be played.”

LB Nakobe Dean is a great target

Not only would the Cowboys add a player, but they would subtract from the division-rival Eagles. And Dean is still young at 25 years old.

Plus, he’s somewhat affordable with a market value of $31.6 million over four years, according to Spotrac.

Imagine if the Cowboys added Hendrickson and Dean. And they both stayed healthy. This defense would look much different from the pitiful 2025 unit.

Dean had 128 tackles in 2024 while also totaling three sacks, four passes defended, nine tackles for loss, and six quarterback hits. He is ranked as the 11th-best free agent, according to PFF.

“Dean's 2025 season was uneven due in large part to injuries, but his strong 2024 performance should still bode well for his free-agency outlook,” PFF wrote. “A capable blitzer, he has generated 26 total pressures over the past two seasons.”

Overall, the Cowboys' focus on defense will make or break their 2026 season. There is enough talent available. Jones just has to be willing to spend the money.