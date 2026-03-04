The Dallas Cowboys are ready to put this past season behind them and find a way to get back to the postseason next season. They've already made a few moves on their coaching staff over the past few months, and they've recently made some contract restructures to a few key players, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Cowboys now have officially restructured the contracts of Dak Prescott and Tyler Smith, creating $47 million in cap room, per Field Yates and me. They still are expected to restructure CeeDee Lamb’s contract to help get cap compliant,” Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Later on, ESPN's Todd Archer confirmed that Lamb's contract was restructured.

“Sources say the CeeDee Lamb's contract has been restructured as well. Cowboys now under the cap,” Archer wrote.

Restructuring Lamb's contract helped them open up even more cap space, and they should be able to make some moves in free agency to improve the team. Also, with the latest restructures, they could be trying to find a way to extend George Pickens after placing the franchise tag on him.

The offense wasn't the problem with the Cowboys last season, but it was the defense that fell short.

Some think that the Cowboys could be going for a big fish during the offseason, and Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer predicted it could be for an edge rusher.

“So who could help Dallas? My sense is they’ll at least kick the tires on (Maxx) Crosby. Trey Hendrickson is older, but is a year removed from back-to-back 17.5-sack seasons, and wouldn’t cost draft picks. Jaelan Phillips would be another option at edge and who was with new coordinator Christian Parker last year in Philly,” Breer wrote.

If they could land a top edge rusher, that would go a long way for their chances to be a top team next season.