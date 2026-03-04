The Dallas Cowboys hired former passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach of the Philadelphia Eagles, Christian Parker, as their new defensive coordinator. While the defensive players are excited about the hire, it turns out that Dak Prescott is too.

Prescott claims that he spoke with several Eagles players at the Pro Bowl and liked what they had to say about Parker. The 32-year-old quarterback also said he enjoyed his first meeting with the new DC and believes the Cowboys got a good one to lead the defense.

“Super excited about that hire,” said Prescott about Parker. “Yeah, obviously I've met him. Talked to him briefly, but excited [about his] demeanor. The way he carries himself, and me the whole staff.

“Not only that, you go to the Pro Bowl, you get to meet guys… Zack Baun, Cooper DeJean are guys that played under [Parker], and just to hear how much they loved him, how much they love playing for him, how excited our guys are going to be, super pumped.”

Dak Prescott on new Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker pic.twitter.com/WdByMB9lyF — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) March 4, 2026

The Cowboys seemingly need help to improve the defense, and the hope is for Christian Parker to do just that next season. Dallas ended the 2025-26 campaign with the No. 30-ranked defense, averaging 377 total yards allowed per game while allowing 59 touchdowns, the second most in the league.

Meanwhile, the offense looked as good as ever, as Dak Prescott had himself a solid year. The 10-year veteran finished the season with 4,552 passing yards and 30 touchdowns while completing 67.3% of his pass attempts.