Will the Dallas Cowboys be all-in for 2026 by aggressively targeting free agents? Can they actually compete for the Super Bowl? The draft could help answer that. And here is their seven-round 2026 NFL Draft, according to the Pro Football Focus mock simulator after the NFL Combine.

The Cowboys have plenty of picks, thanks in part to their trade of Micah Parsons. Their first one is No. 12 overall, and they have another at No. 20.

So let’s see where the PFF draft bot takes the Cowboys.

Round 1, Pick 12: CB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee

This fits the Cowboys like a glove. They love to pick high-ceiling guys who slip in the draft because of previous injuries. McCoy didn’t play in 2025 because of an injury. But he locked it down in 2024.

He might not hit the ground running in 2026, but the potential is there, according to NFL.com.

“McCoy is a toolsy outside corner with CB1 flashes, but an ACL tear robbed him of a much-needed third season,” Lance Zierlein wrote. “Hips and feet are smooth, allowing for quality lateral transitions and efficient gathers to match hard-breaking curls. He’s athletic in his recoveries but average acceleration leaves him chasing too often on go routes. More focused, physical press disruption should make the rep easier to control.

“(McCoy is) opportunistic with strong ball skills at the catch point. His route squeeze and zone awareness should improve with more reps. We should expect McCoy’s athletic traits and instincts to help him make up for lost time once he gets into camp.”

Round 1, Pick 20: WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State

This would be a shocking pick at this point. Unless the Cowboys have wrapped up two or three big pieces from the free-agent market, it’s hard to see them passing on another defensive talent. Clemson edge TJ Parker and DI Peter Woods, also of Clemson, were still on the board.

However, Tyson would make a great offense even tougher. He has first-round skills, according to NFL.com.

“He’s added size and improved his route running over the last two years, showing he can align at all three receiver spots,” Zierlein wrote. “He occasionally rushes the route but has the short-area quickness and contested-catch toughness to find chain-moving grabs in high-leverage moments. He’s not a blazer but has enough speed to work down the field.

“Also, he has the ball skills and body control to win above the rim with timing on 50/50 throws. Scouts say he puts in the time to absorb knowledge and hone his craft. A history of injuries might explain inconsistent competitiveness as a run blocker in 2025. The wiring, versatility, and finishing talent point to a WR1 ceiling.”

Imagine the Cowboys having three WR1 candidates on the field at the same time. Talk about a defensive coordinator’s nightmare.

Round 4, Pick 112: S Bud Clark, TCU

He’s not the youngest rookie, but overcomes that ding with experience. He could fill a potential void in the Cowboys’ secondary.

“Clark will be one of the older prospects in the 2026 class (he was a Class of 2020 recruit), but he has turned that experience into a confident style of play,” Trevor Sikkema wrote. “In 2024, we saw dramatic improvements from him across the board in coverage and tackling. His build is high-waisted and slender, which comes with drawbacks in agility and durability, but there wasn't much he didn't do well in 2024. Last year, he looked like a top-100 pick.”

Round 5, Pick 150: LB Aiden Fisher, Indiana

The Cowboys wouldn’t get a starter here, but a guy who can run the defense and maybe carve out a role, according to NFL.com

“Fisher is a Mike linebacker who can run the defense as an extension of his coordinator,” Zierlein wrote. “He’s well-built with leadership and football character that are praised by teammates and coaches. Fisher has the instincts and feel of an NFL player but lacks the needed quickness and athletic ability.“

Round 5, Pick 177: S Cole Wisniewski, Texas Tech

He didn’t get a Combine invite, but he should hear his name called on draft day. Physicality makes the difference, according to The Draft Network.

“Cole Wisniewski was a physical tone setter for Texas Tech's defense this past season,” Justin Melo wrote. “He registered 78 tackles, six pass breakups, two forced fumbles, and one sack. The Red Raiders' defense was in the spotlight in 2025, so Wisniewski's absence from the combine invite list was unexpected.”

Round 6, Pick 215: HB Robert Henry Jr., UTSA

Henry doesn’t have the highest upside, but some sneaky quickness and cutting ability give him a chance to find an NFL roster. Fumbling has been an issue, though.

Round 7, Pick 221: LB Owen Heinecke, Oklahoma

This isn’t a bad pick for the seventh round. He’s considered starter potential down the road, according to NFL.com.

“Undersized but relentless, Heinecke plays with the mentality of a smaller dog who’s eager to fight the bigger dogs on every snap,” Zierlien wrote. “The former lacrosse athlete brings agility, pursuit speed, and an appetite for striking/wrapping as a tackler.”

Round 7, Pick 225: Edge, Vincent Anthony Jr., Duke

A decent dart throw for the seventh round, Anthony has good size at 6-6 and 258 pounds. He could be a rotational piece for a pass rush, but may struggle against the run.

Overall, this would be a very strong draft for the Cowboys. They would solve defensive needs while also adding yet another dynamic offensive piece.