The Dak Prescott and George Pickens duo will continue for the 2026-27 season as the rising star receiver was franchise tagged a few days ago. The Dallas Cowboys are not ready to extend Pickens yet, but this tag gets him paid, and he gets to stay in Dallas alongside CeeDee Lamb. The Cowboys showcased one of the best offenses in the sport last year, and Pickens was a Second-Team All-Pro.

In a recent article from the Cowboys staff, Prescott was seen giving Pickens advice about staying motivated after getting a big payday.

“George loves football,” Prescott said. “That's the one thing about it. I just want him to know, don't change your love for football. Don't get in the business mind of this. You played last year on a one-year [deal] for not even that much, right? So, if you can go $30 [million] or whatever it is now, I think it's the same thing I got when I was franchised, hey, go do it.

“At the end of the day, bet on yourself. He's a hell of a player. Hopefully, we can get him long-term and sign that but, if not, I think the way he plays the game, the person that he is, he'll be just fine.”

Prescott is going to do whatever he can to make sure that Pickens remains a Cowboy for the future. This advice is going to help. Their connection in one season proved to be among the best in the league, even with CeeDee Lamb out there. If Lamb and Pickens both stay healthy for the entire 2026 season, they both will have over 1,000 receiving yards and likely at least 5+ touchdowns each.