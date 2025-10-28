The Dallas Cowboys' season is teetering on the edge of disaster. At 3-4-1, the Cowboys find themselves in a precarious position, sitting 10th in the NFC playoff picture and struggling with one of the league's worst defenses. Following a humiliating 44-24 defeat to the Denver Broncos in Week 8, the urgency to address glaring roster deficiencies has never been more critical. With the NFL trade deadline set for Tuesday, November 4 at 4 p.m. ET, Jerry Jones and the Cowboys' front office have less than a week to make moves that could salvage their playoff aspirations.​

The Cowboys' defensive struggles have been alarming. Dallas has allowed 250 points and 3,200 yards through the first eight games, becoming one of only 15 teams in NFL history to reach such dubious marks this early. The defense ranks 32nd in passing yards allowed at 297.3 yards per game, and the pass rush has generated just five total sacks on the season. Meanwhile, defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus' scheme hasn't meshed with the personnel, leading to communication breakdowns and receivers running wide open. Although the offense ranks second in the NFL at 31.7 points per game and boasts a dynamic trio in Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, the defensive deficiencies have created a negative point differential. Jones has indicated he's willing to make moves to help the team regardless of Sunday's blowout loss, and with four first-round picks over the next two years in their arsenal, the Cowboys have the capital to make impactful acquisitions. Here are three perfect trades Dallas must execute before the deadline.​

Acquire Bradley Chubb from the Miami Dolphins

The Cowboys' pass rush has been virtually nonexistent this season, and Bradley Chubb represents an immediate solution to that problem. The Miami Dolphins, sitting at 2-6 and clearly in selling mode, have made both Chubb and Jaelan Phillips available. While Phillips has garnered more interest around the league, Chubb's proven production makes him the safer bet for a Cowboys team desperate for results now.​

Trade Details:

Cowboys Receive: EDGE Bradley Chubb

Dolphins Receive: 2026 third-round pick, 2026 sixth-round pick

Cap Implications: Chubb carries a manageable $12.3 million cap hit for 2025, though his contract jumps to $31.2 million in 2026 and $31.5 million in 2027​

Chubb leads Miami with four sacks this season and has shown he's fully recovered from the torn ACL that sidelined him for all of 2024. The two-time Pro Bowler posted 11 sacks in 2023 and has proven he can be a difference-maker when healthy. At 29 years old, Chubb brings veteran leadership and playoff experience that the Cowboys' young defensive line desperately needs. His ability to set the edge against the run while providing pass-rush pressure addresses multiple needs simultaneously. The Dolphins have no incentive to keep him with Chop Robinson ready to assume a larger role, making Chubb one of the most realistic acquisitions available. For Dallas, adding Chubb alongside Osa Odighizuwa would immediately upgrade their ability to generate pressure, taking stress off a struggling secondary that's been exposed all season.​

Acquire Alontae Taylor from the New Orleans Saints

The Cowboys' secondary has been torched repeatedly this season, with injuries to Trevon Diggs, Donovan Wilson, Malik Hooker, and Jourdan Lewis leaving massive holes in coverage. While cornerback wasn't initially viewed as a pressing need, the reality of Dallas' defensive collapse has made secondary help paramount. Enter Alontae Taylor, the versatile Saints cornerback who has emerged as one of the deadline's more intriguing trade candidates.​

Trade Details:

Cowboys Receive: CB Alontae Taylor

Saints Receive: 2026 fourth-round pick

Contract Status: Taylor is in the final year of his four-year, $7.2 million rookie deal and will be a free agent in 2026​

Taylor's versatility is exactly what defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus needs to simplify his struggling scheme. The 26-year-old has logged significant snaps both in the slot (172 snaps) and on the boundary (117 snaps) this season, giving Dallas flexibility as injured players return. Over four seasons with New Orleans, Taylor has accumulated six sacks, three interceptions, and 36 pass breakups, showcasing his ability to make plays on the ball. Multiple teams have expressed interest in Taylor, but the Saints will only move him for a “strong offer”. The Cowboys, desperate for secondary help with upcoming matchups against high-powered offenses like Philadelphia and Kansas City, can't afford to wait for injured players to return. Taylor's experience and ball skills would provide immediate relief for a defense that has forced just one takeaway all season while posting a league-worst minus-5 turnover margin. Though he'll require a new contract next offseason, a fourth-round pick represents reasonable value for a proven starter who can contribute immediately and potentially be re-signed if he performs well.​​

Acquire Will McDonald IV from the New York Jets

The Cowboys have been linked to several edge rushers ahead of the deadline, including Cincinnati's Trey Hendrickson, but the Bengals have repeatedly rebuffed Dallas' inquiries. With that door closed, the Cowboys should pivot to Will McDonald IV, the Jets' ascending pass rusher who represents one of the best value acquisitions available.​

Trade Details:

Cowboys Receive: EDGE Will McDonald IV

Jets Receive: 2026 second-round pick, 2027 fourth-round pick

Contract Status: McDonald is locked into his rookie deal through 2026, with the Jets controlling his fifth-year option for 2027​

McDonald, the Jets' 2023 first-round pick, had a breakout 2024 campaign with 10.5 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, and 24 quarterback hits. While he's been relatively quiet this season with two sacks, his underlying metrics remain strong, and the Jets' 0-7 record makes them aggressive sellers. At 6-foot-4 and 245 pounds, McDonald possesses freakish bend and explosiveness that would immediately upgrade Dallas' pass rush. Multiple NFL personnel departments have expressed strong interest in him. What makes McDonald especially attractive is his contract situation—his cap hits of $4.5 million in 2025 and $5 million in 2026 provide tremendous value for a potential double-digit sack producer. The Cowboys, already committed to massive contracts for Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and George Pickens, need cost-controlled talent to round out their roster. McDonald's familiarity with playing in losing situations wouldn't faze him, and pairing him with Osa Odighizuwa would create a formidable interior-to-edge pass rush combination. The Jets' new regime under general manager Darren Mougey and head coach Aaron Glenn didn't draft McDonald, making him more expendable than he would be otherwise. For the Cowboys, who have generated just five sacks all season, McDonald represents the type of young, ascending talent that could transform their defensive front for years to come.​

The Cowboys stand at a crossroads. Their championship window with Prescott, Lamb, and Pickens is wide open on offense, but their defensive shortcomings threaten to waste another season of elite offensive production. With games against Arizona and Las Vegas providing potential bounce-back opportunities before facing Philadelphia, Kansas City, and Detroit in consecutive weeks, the time to act is now. These three trades would address the Cowboys' most critical needs—pass rush, secondary depth, and long-term defensive building blocks—without mortgaging their future. Jones has the draft capital and stated willingness to improve this roster. The only question is whether he'll pull the trigger before Tuesday's deadline passes and another opportunity slips away.​