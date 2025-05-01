The Dallas Cowboys added experience and a former NFL Draft first rounder this offseason. Jerry Jones and the front office, however, won't pick up this Buffalo Bills defender's fifth-year option.

The franchise made their contract decision with newcomer Kaiir Elam Thursday. ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler revealed the details behind the Cowboys' decision.

“The Cowboys are not picking up the fifth-year option of corner Kaiir Elam, acquired in a trade with Buffalo this offseason,” Fowler posted on X. “This was largely expected, as the option would have paid him around $12.7 million for 2026.”

Ultimately, this is a cost saving move for Dallas as Elam comes on board. The former 23rd overall pick out of Florida is expected to provide an immediate impact for a pivotal defensive need.

Former Bills CB bolsters depth, coverage options for Cowboys

Dallas entered the 2025 draft projected to bolster cornerback help. This despite having two Pro Bowlers Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland. The Cowboys still needed the depth and a true CB2 opposite of Diggs.

Elam landed in Dallas via March 12 trade. Buffalo also sent a future sixth round pick to Dallas as part of the deal. The Cowboys sent Buffalo two day three picks: A fifth and future seventh rounder. The Bills even reunited with Dane Jackson after that trade.

The 6-foot-1 Elam first turned heads by blazing his 40-yard dash in 4.39. That time occurred during his NFL Combine workout of '22. He even earned a strong comparison to Chicago Bears star Jaylon Johnson by Lance Zierlein of the NFL Network. Zierlein, however, noted Elam saved his best college football production for last.

“Elam is the next up in a long line of talented Florida cornerbacks, but he failed to play his best football in his final collegiate season,” Zierlein wrote in his pre-draft evaluation.

The former Gators star still came to the league with the “desired size, length and strength to play press man” per Zierlein. Elam tallied 41 tackles and grabbed two interceptions in his rookie debut. He hasn't replicated that production since — including delivering zero picks in the last two seasons. Now he'll aim for redemption in Dallas, which is honoring his $2.5 million base salary for '25.