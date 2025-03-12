Former Buffalo Bills cornerback Kaiir Elam is on the move as the Dallas Cowboys are acquiring the former first-round draft pick in a trade. The Bills are sending Elam and a sixth-round draft pick to the Cowboys in exchange for a fifth and future seventh-round draft pick. Elam has spent his entire career with the Bills, but is making the move to Dallas.

“Breaking: The #Bills are trading Kaiir Elam to the #Cowboys, per source,” Jordan Schultz said in a post.

Kaiir Elam has not lived up to first-round draft pick hype so far in his career, but the Cowboys believe that this trade is worth it.

“Full trade: The #Bills will receive fifth- and future seventh-round picks from the #Cowboys for Kaair Elam and a sixth-rounder, per source,” Tom Pelissero said in a post.