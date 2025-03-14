The Buffalo Bills have been working hard to keep their own star players in town early on this offseason, handing out several big contract extensions before free agency got underway. Now that the market is open, the team went out and brought back an old friend, Dane Jackson, to come help out with their secondary after the team traded Kaiir Elam to the Dallas Cowboys.

Jackson spent the first four seasons of his career with the Bills before latching on with the Carolina Panthers for the 2024 campaign. His stint there did not go according to plan, as he played in nine games and racked up 23 tackles and two pass deflections while struggling mightily in coverage. A return to his old stomping grounds was deemed his best option, as he signed a one-year deal to return to Buffalo on Friday.

“A reunion in Buffalo: CB Dane Jackson back to the Bills on a one-year deal, source says. After a year with the Panthers, Jackson is back with the team that drafted him in 2020,” Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported.

Bills working on revamping secondary with Dane Jackson reunion

The Bills 2024 campaign came to a crushing end in the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs largely because Elam could not hold up in coverage against Patrick Mahomes and company. So, the front office decided to move on from him and bring Jackson back to town in an effort to prevent something similar from happening again.

Jackson has had success with the Bills in the past, as he started 14 games for them in 2022, but he struggled in 2023, which is why the team ultimately let him walk in the first place. Sean McDermott will be hoping he can help Jackson turn back the clock, but his role almost certainly won't be as big as it was in 2022. If he can find his prior form, though, this could turn out to be quite a shrewd move for Buffalo.