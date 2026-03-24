The Dallas Cowboys made what might be considered an underrated move in free agency on Tuesday. In an attempt to improve the secondary, Dallas added a former Seattle Seahawks cornerback to the roster.

Reports indicate that Derion Kendrick, who played for Seattle for 10 games in the 2025-26 regular campaign, is signing a one-year deal with the Cowboys, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. Kendrick brings some experience to Dallas, who could serve as a solid backup for next season.

“CB Derion Kendrick is signing with the Cowboys on a 1-year deal, per his agent Matt Leist of LAA.”

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The 25-year-old defensive back initially entered the NFL with the Los Angeles Rams in 2022 as a sixth-round pick. He actually played a key role for L.A. to begin his career, starting in 18 total games in his first two seasons with the organization.

An ACL tear forced Kendrick to miss the entire 2024-25 campaign, but he bounced back last season. He played five games for the Rams, then 10 with the Seahawks, before being let go by Seattle in November 2025. In 47 career games (18 starts), Derion Kendrick has recorded 102 combined tackles (84 solo), 19 pass deflections, and three interceptions. Two of his picks came last season with the Seahawks.

It's too early to gauge what kind of role Derion Kendrick will play for the Cowboys. He'll at least have a chance to prove himself in training camp and the preseason. His spot on the roster does not appear to be guaranteed. Regardless, he should bring plenty of competition to the cornerback room while Dallas sorts out the roster.