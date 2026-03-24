One day before the San Francisco Giants host the New York Yankees on Netflix for Opening Day, the Yankees have agreed to a trade involving a veteran infielder. New York has traded Zack Short to the Washington Nationals in exchange for cash considerations.

Short has been a part of seven organizations, including the Yankees, but never played in a regular-season game for NY. He has appeared in games with the Detroit Tigers, New York Mets, Boston Red Sox, Atlanta Braves, and Houston Astros after being drafted by the Chicago Cubs in the 17th round in 2016.

In 241 career games, Short has 87 hits, 18 doubles, 15 home runs, 67 RBIs, and an underwhelming batting average of just .172. He hit his career high of.220 last season with the Astros in 50 at-bats. The 30-year-old infielder has not succeeded at the plate in his career and has been primarily used for his glove.

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The Nationals are intending to bring Short in to be a depth piece, which is interesting considering all the names they have in the infield on the 40-man roster. Short will join a group of eight infielders led by rising star CJ Abrams.

In a shocking change of events, former top prospect Dylan Crews will not be on the Opening Day roster for the Nationals. He will begin the season in Triple-A, after being the second selection in the MLB Draft behind Paul Skenes. Crews has a very high ceiling, but it seems the Nats rushed him last season during his rookie year. The tools are there, and the hope is that the minor leagues will help him gain confidence.