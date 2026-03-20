The Dallas Cowboys recently got a contract break with a key defender, but they still may be one trade away from being a true Super Bowl threat. Or maybe they could change things in April. And here is the Cowboys’ seven-round 2026 NFL Draft, according to the PFF simulator after free agency.

Holding picks No. 12 and No. 20 in the first round, the Cowboys are in a good position to fill needs at linebacker, defensive line, and cornerback. But having two high picks makes it hard to decide where to go first. And the draft has elite defensive talent early, before the Cowboys pick.

Might they pull off a trade? Let’s see how the PFF simulator handled it.

Round 1, Pick 12: S Caleb Downs, Ohio State

It’s one of those deals where the Cowboys might be hard-pressed to pass on Downs. They don’t really need a safety after signing Jalen Thompson in free agency. But Downs is probably just too good, according to Pro Football Network.

“Downs is widely viewed as the top defensive back prospect in the class and, by some evaluations, the best defensive player available,” Alec Elijah wrote. “He thrives near the line of scrimmage, showing elite instincts, quick play recognition, and dependable tackling in space.”

The ceiling is high for Downs. He’s considered starting material, according to NFL.com.

“Productive, high-effort safety with three years of starting experience in big games at Alabama and Ohio State,” Lance Zierlein wrote. “Downs is an alpha who brings immense juice on each snap. He’s at his best when deployed near the line as a box safety or big nickel back. He’ll gamble a little bit as a run defender, but he makes more than enough disruptive plays near the line of scrimmage to make up for it.

“(Downs) is fluent in man or zone over the first two levels and is rarely fooled by play-action or misdirection. While he’s quick to close and strike underneath, there are hints of caution that prevent him from making more plays on the football. Downs isn’t the biggest, fastest, or most versatile player, but he consistently puts his stamp on games.”

Round 1, Pick 20: CB Avieon Terrell, Clemson

Many mock drafters have the Cowboys getting Tennessee Jermod McCoy at No. 12 in the first round. But the PFF simulator has them passing a second time and taking Terrell.

And there’s at least one NFL guru who agrees that Terrell is the slightly better pick. It’s NFL.com.

“Avieon shares the same bloodlines and coverage temperament as his brother, A.J., a first-round pick of the Atlanta Falcons in 2020,” Zierlein wrote. “Avieon Terrell is an athletic, fluid mover with clean transitions and enough speed to stay in phase on most vertical routes. He’s most effective in press-man coverage, where he mirrors releases with timing and discipline, staying crowded to the route.

“(Terrell) concedes 50/50s to bigger targets at times, but is a constant catch irritant with good technique on all three levels. He can play wide or inside and is willing in run support, but he lacks ideal size. Terrell projects as an early starter thanks to his polish, ball skills, and coverage versatility.”

However, Pro Football Focus gave a rating of 7.50 to McCoy, while Terrell received a grade of 7.00.

Round 3, Pick 92: C Jake Slaughter, Florida

Ranked as the No. 11 offensive lineman, according to NFL Draft Buzz, Slaughter brings a 6-foot-5, 303-pound frame to the table. And he’s prepared to protect his quarterback.

“Slaughter's pass protection is NFL-ready,: NFL Draft Buzz wrote. “The tape against Georgia, Texas, and Ole Miss tells the story. He diagnosed pressures, handled interior stunts, and kept his quarterback upright against some of the best defensive fronts in the country.

“His anchor strength, hand timing, and ability to reset when rushers cross his face should all translate from day one. The mental processing stands out just as much. He makes the calls, adjusts protections late, and rarely looks lost against complex looks. Offenses built around quick-game concepts and drop-back passing will get immediate value from him.”

Sounds like a third-round bargain.

Round 4, Pick 112: CB Will Lee, Texas A&M

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Despite his availability late in this mock draft, Lee has what every NFL team wants, according to Bleacher Report.

Will Lee has the man-coverage tools and techniques to be a true shutdown corner in the NFL.

“His long, athletic frame is a tremendous asset when mirroring receivers on the outside while running their routes for them,” Daneil Harms wrote. “Then, he uses his length and eyes to attack the catch point with well-timed strikes to break up catches while driving on break points.”

Round 5, Pick 152: T Isaiah World, Oregon

The sky isn’t the limit for World, who projects as an average backup, according to NFL.com.

“Big, long tackle with heavy hands but sloppy technique that limits his consistency,” Zierlein wrote. “World is a high-character player who did a decent job of working around his limitations during his college career. His first contact, whether engaging run blocks or throwing his punch, is firm and purposeful.”

Round 5, Pick 177: CB Thaddeus Dixon, North Carolina

Another late-round flier, Dixon’s size (6-1, 195) and athleticism give him a chance to exceed expectations. But the lack of top-end speed will likely keep him from a starting role in the NFL.

Round 5, Pick 180: HB Demond Claiborne, Wake Forest

Claiborne has good top-gear speed, according to Pro Football Focus.

“Can really cover ground once he sees daylight, best behind zone-blocking schemes,” Trevor Sikkema wrote.

However, fumbles and pass drops are big issues and could make it hard to stick on a roster.

Round 7, Pick 218: CB TJ Hall, Iowa

Ranking No. 44 among draft-eligible corners, but he could make an NFL impact, according to NFL Draft Buzz.

“Hall is a boundary corner who will earn his paycheck in the run game and within zone-heavy schemes,” NFL Draft Buzz wrote. “That run defense grading is not a typo, and it is not a fluke. It sits in elite territory for any defender, let alone a cornerback. And it is the single trait that will get him on the field faster than anything else. There is a clear and defined role for him at the NFL level as a physical, assignment-sound defender who can be trusted to execute within a structure.”