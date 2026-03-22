Dallas made a quiet move that speaks volumes about how the franchise views the 2026 season. Sam Howell recently signed a one-year deal to compete with Joe Milton for the backup quarterback position behind Dak Prescott.

He framed this opportunity in practical terms: he believes he still has strong football ahead of him, appreciates the chance to develop under Brian Schottenheimer, and wants to support Prescott while improving the quarterback room overall. While this may not be a flashy offseason move, it indicates that the team believes this season is important.

Then there was a revealing moment during draft season with Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price, who told Kay Adams that Dak Prescott would be his dream quarterback to catch passes from, explaining that he grew up as a Cowboys fan watching Prescott play.

This comment highlighted the appeal Dallas still has for prospects and hinted at the broader debate surrounding the draft, and while the Cowboys do have defensive issues to address, they also remain a team that might consider adding another offensive weapon if the opportunity arises.

Most recent first-round projections still start with the same uncomfortable truth: Dallas struggled defensively in the air last season.

In Mel Kiper Jr.’s latest mock draft for ESPN, he suggests the Cowboys pick a cornerback, given that they allowed a league-worst 7.3 yards per dropback and a league-high 46 passing plays of 25 yards or more.

Joel Klatt, taking a different approach, labeled Dallas as the league's worst scoring defense from last season. However, not every analyst sees the same solution, and some advocate for selecting a cornerback or safety, while others suggest focusing on interior power or leaning into the offensive side of the game.

This divergence indicates that the team is not operating from a single desperate need, but rather grappling with a broader question: what is the best way to elevate the roster around Prescott?

DT Caleb Banks, Florida

Tim Crean, ClutchPoints

In his latest ClutchPoints mock draft, Tim Crean opts for upside with Caleb Banks, leaning into the rare athletic profile that caught attention during the pre-draft process.

Banks is 6-foot-6, weighs 327 pounds, ran a 5.04-second 40-yard dash, recorded a 34-inch vertical leap, and has an 84 3/4-inch wingspan, the longest measured for a defensive tackle since 1999.

The appeal is apparent, and while Banks is still a raw prospect and has battled a foot injury last season, this pick embodies classic Jerry Jones thinking: a massive frame, unique movement skills, and the physical tools that could lead to significant development.

This choice is not the safest but rather a bold swing aimed at adding more interior force to the defense rather than relying on pressure and coverage alone.

CB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee

Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN

Mel Kiper Jr. takes a more straightforward approach, projecting Jermod McCoy to the Cowboys due to the fragility of their secondary.

His reasoning is grounded in the reality of what the Cowboys experienced during games: too many explosive plays allowed, excessive space given, and insufficient reliable top-end coverage.

Kiper acknowledges the complications surrounding McCoy, who tore his ACL in January 2025, missed the entire season, and did not participate at the combine, but he believes the talent is too significant to overlook.

McCoy had four interceptions in 2024, and Kiper suggests that if Dallas likes what it sees during McCoy's pro day on March 31, this pairing could represent the ideal blend of need and value.

S Caleb Downs, Ohio State

Article Continues Below

Joel Klatt, FOX Sports

Joel Klatt's projection offers a different defensive solution rooted in frustration with last season's performance.

He suggests the Cowboys select Caleb Downs, advising them not to overthink the pick, and Klatt believes Downs is good enough to go earlier in the draft, but could slide due to positional value, making Dallas the perfect landing spot.

He also describes Downs as sensational, emphasizing that he could enhance a defense that ranked last in scoring, and he also highlights that Ohio State's national-title defense was built around Downs, framing him as a transformative player rather than just an additional piece.

This selection aims not merely to repair a flaw but to upgrade the defense's core with a high-level organizer and tone-setter, an appealing prospect for a team that needs more than just cosmetic improvements.

WR Makai Lemon, USC

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports

Makai Lemon is the subject of a mock draft by Josh Edwards of CBS Sports. Edwards suggests that instead of defaulting to a defensive selection, the Dallas Cowboys should consider Lemon in the upcoming draft, arguing that the draft board may not always align with a team's ideal needs. When that happens, a contender looking to strengthen its offense for 2026 can justify focusing on offensive players rather than forcing a defensive pick.

Edwards highlights Lemon’s impressive stats, which include 79 receptions, 1,156 receiving yards, and 13 touchdowns, and he frames the selection as one that not only provides long-term flexibility at the receiver position but also contributes to the team's immediate success.

This one is not merely about bolstering the offense for aesthetic reasons, but it represents a strategic decision for the Cowboys, especially with Dak Prescott still at quarterback.

The underlying message is that if the defensive prospects they covet are off the board, Dallas should be open to enhancing its offensive capabilities.

The intriguing aspect of the Cowboys’ situation is that all four potential selection routes, choosing between players like Banks, McCoy, Downs, and Lemon, are credible for various reasons.

Banks represents an upside gamble on the defensive front, while McCoy addresses a persistent cornerback issue, and Downs is a pick aimed at making the defense more efficient and responsive, while Lemon also offers a valuable offensive alternative if the desired defenders are unavailable.

Each of these mock selections reflects a thoughtful interpretation of the Cowboys' roster, and while the team clearly needs defensive improvements, it must also consider Dak Prescott's window of opportunity.

Therefore, Dallas will be closely monitored when it is on the clock, and the decision made will reveal not just the player's preference but also the urgency with which the team believes it must operate.