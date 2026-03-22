The star on the Dallas Cowboys helmet has always carried a weight heavier than the silver and blue fabric it’s stitched upon. As fans stare down the barrel of the 2026 NFL season, though, that weight feels like a mountain. Jerry Jones and the Cowboys are navigating a crossroads where “all in” is all but a survival mandate.

The air in Frisco is thick with the lingering exhaust of a defense that spent the better part of last year stuck in neutral. This is a front office trying to perform open-heart surgery on a roster while the clock is ticking on Dak Prescott’s prime. This free agency period is really about whether this franchise still has the stomach to compete at the highest level.

Ghosts of 2025

Last season saw the Cowboys limp to a frustrating 7-9-1 finish. It was a year defined by a schizophrenic identity. They had an offense led by Prescott and George Pickens that could strike like lightning. Their defense, however, was essentially a sieve. Dallas finished dead last in the league in points allowed, surrendering a staggering 30.1 points per game. The departure of stalwarts and the trade of Micah Parsons to Green Bay left a void that no amount of coaching could mask. Watching the Cowboys in 2025 was like watching a luxury car with no brakes. They were fast, flashy, and destined for a crash.

Blueprint for defensive redemption

Fast forward to the opening of the 2026 legal tampering period. The Cowboys front office finally decided to wake up from its slumber. The strategy has been focused on the defensive side of the ball. They have specifically targeted the secondary and the pass rush to appease defensive coordinator Christian Parker. The headline-grabbing trade for Rashan Gary signaled a desire to reclaim the edge.

That said, the subsequent flurry of signings in the defensive backfield tells the real story. Dallas has been scavenging for veteran reliability and versatile chess pieces to ensure they never repeat the historical defensive collapse of a year ago. It has been a calculated, if somewhat top-heavy, approach to rebuilding the laughingstock of the NFC East just months prior.

Defensive blockbusters

S Jalen Thompson

Grade: A-

The crown jewel of the secondary overhaul is undoubtedly Jalen Thompson. He comes over from Arizona on a three-year, $33 million deal. This move earns a solid A- because it addresses the team's most glaring weakness. That's communicative leadership at the safety position. Thompson is a high-IQ field general who can thrive in the slot or deep center field. He provides a much-needed counterpart to Malik Hooker.

Sure, his interception numbers have dipped recently. Still, his ability to rack up nearly 100 tackles a season and his familiarity with secondary coach Ryan Smith make this a seamless fit. He will be the structural integrity the Cowboys' “Big Nickel” packages have been missing.

LB Rashan Gary

Grade: B+

If Thompson is the glue, Rashan Gary is the gasoline. Trading for Gary was a bold, expensive statement that earns a B+. Bringing the former Packer into the fold provides a legitimate Pro Bowl-caliber threat opposite the developing Donovan Ezeiruaku. The Cowboys needed to prove they could still attract elite talent after the Parsons trade. Gary’s 46.5 career sacks provide an immediate infusion of fear into opposing backfields.

The only thing holding this grade back from an ‘A' is the sheer cost of the acquisition in terms of draft capital and the pressure it puts on the cap. However, in terms of pure on-field impact for 2026, it’s a home run.

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Veteran depth and rotational pieces

S PJ Locke

Grade: B

The Cowboys also brought in PJ Locke on a one-year, $4 million deal. That move deserves a B. Locke is a special teams ace and a reliable spot-starter. He adds a layer of grit to the safeties room. Having a guy like Locke who knows Parker’s system from their time in Denver is a luxury Dallas couldn't afford to pass up. He might not win a Defensive Player of the Year award. He will, however, win the snaps that keep a lead intact in the fourth quarter.

CB Cobie Durant

Grade: C+

On the perimeter, the signing of Cobie Durant is a classic low-risk, high-reward gamble that earns a C+. Durant has shown flashes of being a ball-hawk, Dallas is betting that a change of scenery will help him rediscover that opportunistic streak. It’s a depth move, plain and simple. It's also designed to provide competition for Shavon Revel and the rest of the young cornerbacks. It doesn't move the needle significantly. Still, this ensures the cupboard isn't bare if the injury bug bites the secondary again.

NT Otito Ogbonnia and LB Sam Williams

Grade: B

In the trenches, the Cowboys added Otito Ogbonnia, earning a B. Ogbonnia is a massive human being whose sole job is to occupy space and let the linebackers run free. Remember that Dallas was badly gashed in the run game last year. As such, a specialist like Ogbonnia is a necessary evil. He isn't a stat-sheet stuffer, but he provides the dirty work that allows the stars to shine. Similarly, the re-signing of Sam Williams for $2.5 million is also a B. This move provides continuity on the edge. It keeps a familiar face in the rotation while they wait for their young draft picks to mature.

QB Sam Howell

Grade: B

Finally, the addition of Sam Howell as a backup quarterback is a sneaky-good B. After the inconsistencies of 2025, having a veteran with starting experience behind Prescott is vital insurance. Howell has the arm talent to keep the offense afloat for a game or two if Prescott catches a stray hit. At a relatively low price point, it’s one of the more responsible decisions the front office has made this cycle.

Overall, the Cowboys have focused on raising the floor of their roster. Yes, they still have a massive hole at linebacker to address. That said, the 2026 class of free agents has at least given this team a fighting chance to return to relevance.