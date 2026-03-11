The Dallas Cowboys added quarterback depth Tuesday, agreeing to a one-year deal with Sam Howell after the former Philadelphia Eagles reserve reached free agency. The move gives Dallas another experienced arm behind starting quarterback Dak Prescott while also pulling a quarterback away from an NFC East rival during the early stages of the 2026 NFL offseason.

Howell, 25, entered the NFL as a fifth-round pick by the Washington Commanders in the 2022 NFL Draft out of the University of North Carolina. Since entering the league, he has accumulated multiple seasons of experience within the NFC East. Howell spent the 2025 season with the Eagles as a third-string and emergency quarterback behind Jalen Hurts and Tanner McKee. He did not appear in a regular-season game for Philadelphia but remained part of the quarterback room throughout the year.

Before joining Philadelphia, Howell logged meaningful starting experience with Washington during the 2023 season. That experience gives the Cowboys a backup with real game tape and familiarity with divisional defenses. Dallas previously had Joe Milton III as the primary in-house backup option behind Prescott before adding Howell to strengthen the position group entering offseason workouts and the upcoming NFL Draft.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter took to his official X, formerly Twitter, and reported the agreement Tuesday while sharing the initial details of the move.

“Former Eagles QB Sam Howell has agreed to a one-year deal with the Cowboys, per source.”

For the Cowboys, the signing provides more than simple quarterback insurance. Howell has spent his entire career inside the NFC East, giving Dallas a passer familiar with the defensive schemes of division rivals. Adding that perspective could provide scouting value as the team prepares for another competitive divisional race. At the same time, the team improves its quarterback depth with a young passer who still carries developmental upside while simultaneously taking a depth piece away from Philadelphia.