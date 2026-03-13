The Dallas Cowboys have promised defensive improvement, even though they haven't gotten Maxx Crosby and traded Osa Odighizuwa. But they did add another piece, signing a longtime Rams CB, who was a 2025 playoff standout, to a one-year contract.

Cobie Durant is now a member of the Cowboys, according to dallascowboys.com.

A four-year veteran with the Rams, Durant played in all 17 games for the Rams last year, starting 15. He tied his career highs in tackles with 40 and interceptions with three. He also authored a pick-six.

In the playoffs, Durant had an impressive three interceptions to go along with seven passes defended. Both of those were playoff highs in the NFL for the 2025 postseason.

How will CB Cobie Durant fit in Cowboys’ scheme?

At 5-11 and 182 pounds, Durant isn’t a physical specimen. But his toughness should fit in defensive coordinator Christian Parker’s plans.

Article Continues Below

“I think you have to be physically and mentally tough,” Parker said recently. “I think that's where he starts. We want guys that are willing to tackle them, put their hands on people in the breast, and you know they can bounce back from things that make life perfect. It's a different position. It's a lonely spot out there. You know, there's no Wi Fi.”

Durant joins DaRon Bland, Shavon Revel, Caelen Carson, and Trikwese Bridges in the cornerback room along with nickels Reddy Steward and Zion Childress.

Overall, owner Jerry Jones said he likes what he sees from his defense, according to USA Today.

‘I feel very good about it,” Jones said. “We have nowhere but up to go on defense. It’s not anyone’s fault at all. But we’ll almost assuredly be much better. And I’m betting on us improving on offense. That ought to get us with better feeling when we get to December.”

The Cowboys already have one of the NFL's best offenses. If they get things right on the defensive side of the ball, the 2026 noise could get very loud.