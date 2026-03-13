One thing the Dallas Cowboys needed to do in the offseason was make major moves to improve their defense. They signed free agents and traded for Rashan Gary. However, the biggest mistake the Cowboys made in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL free agency was not doing enough for the defense.

It’s common knowledge that the Cowboys will be a legitimate Super Bowl threat if they get things right defensively. The offense is going to score points. Full stop.

But one thing the team needed to do in the free agency period didn’t materialize. At least not in Week 1. However, Cowboys fans should not despair. There are still two ways to solve the problem.

Cowboys' biggest mistake was not landing a big enough fish

This is nothing against Rashan Gary. He’s a good addition and should serve the Cowboys' defense well. But this is the eighth season of his NFL career. He has only made one Pro Bowl. And he doesn’t have a double-digit sack season to his credit.

It’s not that Gary doesn’t help. It’s just that he’s not a one-man difference-maker.

Who could the Cowboys have gotten? Maxx Crosby, Trey Hendrickson, Odafe Oweh, or Jaelan Phillips.

Now, Crosby is re-available. The Raiders trade to the Ravens fell apart. The Cowboys reportedly finished second in that deal. So why swoop in now and get Crosby?

It’s not that simple with the acquisition of Gary. The Cowboys gave up draft capital to get Gary, and sending away more picks for Crosby at this point seems a little risky.

Owner Jerry Jones is all about risk. He likes to live on the edge when it comes to his Cowboys. But the Crosby injury scare makes the gamble of shipping away a first-round pick, and maybe a second-rounder, too, seem far too risky. Still, maybe Jones can't help himself, according to apnews.com.

But the point is, the Cowboys could still do it. That would erase their biggest mistake of Week 1 free agency.

Hendrickson is gone, to the Ravens. Phillips will play with the Panthers. And Oweh is headed to the Commanders. But the Cowboys could have bid their way into two of those players. Not Phillips, however. The Panthers overpaid for him. So the Cowboys were wise to hold their dollars there.

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What else did the Cowboys miss? They didn’t fix their linebacker group.

They fell short on bids for Quay Walker and Nakobe Dean. It was widely believed the Cowboys would snatch up Dean because of new defensive coordinator Christian Parker coming over from the Eagles.

But it didn’t happen. And now the Cowboys, right now anyway, are looking at the hope of an injury-free season from DeMarvion Overshown. And not only that, but that he will be his best self after all of his injuries. Could be. But it’s a gamble.

Still, there’s a path to get out of this.

What remedies do the Cowboys have?

The best bet now is the draft. And that’s where all of the questions can be answered. Yes, rookies sometimes take time to develop. The Cowboys want to win it all in 2026.

But with two strong first-round picks, the Cowboys simply need help. Not greatness.

If you look at Bleacher Report’s recent mock draft, the Cowboys would land edge rusher TJ Parker and cornerback Avieon Terrell, both of Clemson.

That would be OK. But maybe the Cowboys should try to trade up and get one of those stud Ohio State linebackers: Arvell Reese or Sonny Styles. That could answer things in a hurry.