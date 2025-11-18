The Dallas Cowboys snapped a two-game skid with a 33-16 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football. Dak Prescott tied a Cowboys MNF record with four touchdown passes as both CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens scored in Dallas' Week 11 rout.

However, both Lamb and Pickens started the game on the sideline. The Cowboys’ top two wideouts were benched for the first series against the Raiders. Dallas’ opening drive resulted in a three-and-out as the team only gained six yards before punting.

After the game, head coach Brian Schottenheimer offered a bit of an explanation for the benching. There were “a couple things missed,” Schottenheimer said, per The Athletic’s Jon Machota. That led to Lamb and Pickens sitting out the start of the game.

Cowboys offense shines in 33-16 MNF rout

Article Continues Below

It was soon readily apparent that the early absences were not injury-related. Both players entered the game on the team’s second drive. And both made an impact in Las Vegas.

Pickens posted a team-high nine receptions for 144 yards and a touchdown while Lamb caught five passes for 66 yards and a score. The duo helped the Cowboys storm out to a 24-9 halftime lead. Pickens’ stellar touchdown run after a second-quarter grab was highlight reel-worthy.

Schottenheimer declined to elaborate on the benchings. And both wideouts have been silent on the matter. If it was meant to discipline the players, holding Lamb and Pickens out really only hurt the team. However, the Cowboys were able to recover and convincingly beat the Raiders.

Pickens picked up another unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Monday night. He was flagged for celebrating his 37-yard score by sliding down the goal post. It’s his second MNF unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in as many games. Pickens was fined $17,389 for taunting in the Cowboys’ Week 9 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.