While talking to reporters on Tuesday, Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick talked a little bit of football, mainly to express his disappointment over the Philadelphia Eagles' loss on Monday at the hands of Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers.

“Not happy,” Redick said about the Eagles' ugly defeat at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood (via Arash Markazi of The Sporting Tribune).

Aside from the loss, there were a lot of things not to like for the Eagles in that game. For one, they couldn't seem to take care of the ball. Philadelphia committed not one, not two, not three, not four, but five turnovers in the contest, with Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts accounting for all of those. Hurts threw four interceptions and lost a fumble during a wacky sequence in which he recovered a Chargers fumble after he got picked off, only for him to lose the ball again.

Hurts finished the game with 240 passing yards and zero touchdowns on 21-of-40 pass completions. Running back Saquon Barkley provided a highlight touchdown run and racked up 122 rushing yards on 20 carries, but his effort was clearly not enough for the Eagles to avoid losing their third game in a row.

When it was all said and done on the field, the Eagles suffered a 22-19 loss via overtime, as Los Angeles kicker Cameron Dicker drained a 54-yard field goal that gave the Chargers the win.

The Eagles will look to bring back the smiles on their fans' faces in Week 15, when they take on a lightweight in the form of the Las Vegas Raiders at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.