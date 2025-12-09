The Atlanta Braves could soon see a familiar spark at the top of their order again. New manager Walt Weiss confirmed that moving Ronald Acuna Jr. back to his usual leadoff role is under serious consideration as the Braves shape their lineup over the MLB offseason. The discussion has quickly become one of the most significant storylines for the Braves headed into 2026.

Weiss, who took over following Brian Snitker’s retirement, told 929 The Game’s Grant McAuley that Acuna’s lineup position is “on his radar.” McAuley shared the conversation Tuesday on X (formerly known as Twitter), offering a direct look at Weiss’s thought process as he evaluates how to maximize his All-Star outfielder’s impact.

Asked #Braves Manager Walt Weiss about moving Ronald Acuña Jr. back to his customary leadoff spot after spending most of the second half batting third. Here’s what he had to say: pic.twitter.com/hWbKBtd5fG — Grant McAuley (@grantmcauley) December 9, 2025

Acuna pent much of 2025 batting third, a change that followed his return from multiple injuries, including another torn ACL and a calf strain. Despite that run of setbacks, he posted a .290/.417/.518 line with 21 home runs in 412 plate appearances. The debate around him leading off for the Braves next spring now turns to whether Weiss aims to lean on his on-base skill or his run-making strength in the middle of the order.

Placing the slugger at the top of the lineup would also reshape the Braves’ offensive identity, putting the 5-tool star and 2023 NL MVP back in a spot that could boost his stolen base chances and create more run opportunities for Matt Olson and Austin Riley. The move would signal a clear shift under Weiss, one built on balance, pressure, and a push to revive the relentless style that powered Atlanta’s surge in past seasons.

The choice now stands large for a club that missed the 2025 playoffs and saw a seven-year postseason streak end. Weiss plans to meet with Acuna soon, and the outcome could set the tone for a 2026 season built on urgency, renewal, and a return to the standard Atlanta expects.