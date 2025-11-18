Pete Carroll said all the right things once he signed a three-year contract with the Las Vegas Raiders in the offseason. But it was expected, of course. He vowed to make the Raiders competitive again and boldly claimed that he expects them to “win a ton of games.”

If by a ton, he meant two games, then Carroll has already fulfilled his vision.

The Raiders lost for the eighth time in 10 games, including four straight, after being manhandled by the Dallas Cowboys, 33-16, at Allegiant Stadium on Monday.

Fans couldn't help but compare the 74-year-old Carroll to former president Joe Biden after the Raiders' latest defeat.

“Pete Carroll is the Joe Biden of the NFL,” said @conservative767

@TFFDad even posted a video of Carroll, the oldest coach in NFL history, from the game.

Pete Carroll giving off Joe Biden vibes pic.twitter.com/qbaWyNB8Vg — The Fantasy Football Dad (@TFFDad) November 18, 2025

Article Continues Below

“Has anyone seen Pete Carroll and Joe Biden in the same room together?” joked @ArdRix1.

“Pete Carroll is just Joe Biden in disguise,” added @generalsteez69.

“Pete Carroll with the Raiders has a Joe Biden presidency vibe,” echoed @smartergameshow.

The Raiders allowed the Cowboys to break the game wide open in the second quarter after being outscored, 21-3. According to a report from the Associated Press, Las Vegas became only the third team since at least 1991 with 30 or more dropbacks and four or fewer runs in an opening half.

There was optimism in Sin City after Carroll joined the Raiders. After all, he led the Seattle Seahawks to the Super Bowl title in 2014.

But he quickly found out that finding success with Las Vegas' roster is easier said than done. For what it's worth, they can still go on a late surge. As one former president said: Let's win this!