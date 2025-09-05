Most NFL observers were expecting a blowout victory for the Philadelphia Eagles when they met the Dallas Cowboys in the season opener at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles were celebrating their Super Bowl triumph over the Chiefs and the Cowboys appeared to be shorthanded after trading stud edge rusher Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers.

#Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb was at the facility today (on his day off) catching passes on the jugs machine by himself after some drops on Thursday night, HC Brian Schottenheimer said. pic.twitter.com/71pmruT2pk — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

Despite the expectations, the Cowboys gave the Eagles all they could handle in nationally televised opener before dropping a 24-20 decision at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The Cowboys moved the ball well in the first half and scored all their points in the first 30 minutes. The defense played much better in the second half, allowing just three points to the Eagles.

The Cowboys might have found a way to win the game if wide receiver CeeDee Lamb had played up to his usual standards. Lamb is regularly considered to be among the best wide receivers in the league, ranking with a duo that includes Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings and Ja'Marr Chase of the Cincinnati Bengals.

The numbers indicate that Lamb did not have a poor game as he caught 7 passes for 110 yards yards. However, he was targeted 13 times by Dak Prescott and he had at least three key drops that impacted the outcome of the game.

Lamb putting in extra work to get on same page with Prescott

When a team plays a Thursday night game, players generally report in to the team the following day for conditioning or treatment. However, Lamb knew that his drops had cost the team, and he was working on his hands.

Lamb was catching passes from the Jugs machine in an effort to make sure that he could put an end to the crucial misplays. Lamb knows how to beat coverage and has the speed to run away from tacklers. He also has been known for his dependable hands in the past, and he was clearly disappointed with his own performance.

Two of the drops might have led to Cowboys scoring drives in the fourth quarter. One was a deep crossing pass over the middle that bounced out of his arms. The second was a deep sideline throw against man coverage. Lamb was open and dove for Prescott's high-arcing pass. The ball went through his arms as he extended for the ball.

That drop was a far more difficult catch than any of the others, but it was one that Lamb could have made if he had been in top form.