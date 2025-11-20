The Dallas Cowboys are heading into a must-win Week 12 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles with some cautious optimism after thrashing the Las Vegas Raiders 33-16 on Monday night.

After a vintage performance of four touchdowns and 268 yards, quarterback Dak Prescott participated in Wednesday's walkthrough on a limited basis due to a minor hip injury. Coach Brian Schottenheimer stressed in the morning that the issue is “nothing major” and attributed Prescott's limited practice to the short turnaround after Monday's game. Prescott will have two more opportunities this week to participate fully before Sunday’s contest.

Against Las Vegas, the frontrunner for Comeback Player of the Year, Prescott completed 25 of 33 passes for a 75.8% completion rate, averaging 8.1 yards per attempt, while maintaining zero interceptions. His performance pushed his 2025 regular-season stats to 2,587 passing yards, 21 touchdowns, and a 102.5 passer rating over 10 games, complementing 117 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown.

Several players took part in Wednesday’s practice on a limited basis, including defensive ends Jadeveon Clowney (shoulder/neck) and Dante Fowler (shoulder), safeties Malik Hooker and Donovan Wilson, and left guard Tyler Smith (knee). Defensive tackle Solomon Thomas was also limited after missing last week with a calf injury, while Perrion Winfrey was a full participant.

The Cowboys will host the NFC East-leading Eagles on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Philadelphia comes in with an 8-2 record, with momentum from consecutive wins over the Detroit Lions (16-9) and Green Bay Packers (10-7), led by quarterback Jalen Hurts, who has thrown for 1,995 yards and 16 touchdowns this season. Saquon Barkley has been the centerpiece of the Eagles’ running game, totaling 662 yards, although his efficiency has dropped compared to last year.

Meanwhile, Dallas' offense features wide receivers George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb, who have combined for over 1,400 receiving yards and nine touchdowns this season, alongside tight end Jake Ferguson. Running back Javonte Williams has been a force in the backfield, totaling 809 yards and eight touchdowns, nearing his career-best totals from his rookie season. These offensive weapons have helped the Cowboys rank second in the league in scoring at 29.6 points per game.

On the defensive side, Dallas is gradually regaining depth after a slow start to the season. Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and linebacker DeMarvion Overshown have helped stabilize the defense, though the unit still ranks 31st in allowing explosive plays.

For the Cowboys, a win is the only option for keeping their playoff hopes alive. They enter the game at 4-5-1, needing a victory to push their playoff probability from 6% to 11%. A loss, however, would nearly eliminate their postseason chances.