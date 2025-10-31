Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott made his thoughts on the trade rumors surrounding wide receiver George Pickens very clear.

Prescott and Pickens have been getting along well as teammates throughout the 2025 NFL season. They have connected many times for explosive plays and huge touchdowns, being a force for opposing defenses to deal with.

However, Pickens is nearing the end of his rookie contract, having signed it with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2022. As Dallas figures out its final decision in negotiations with him, trade rumors have appeared that the team could attempt to land a long-term package for him.

However, Prescott seems to be firmly against the idea, per reporter Clarence Hill Jr. He asked the quarterback about people who think the team should trade Pickens, which Prescott gave him a reaction that was crystal clear.

“Asked quarterback Dak Prescott about the people who think should trade George Pickens at the deadline to make sure the Cowboys get something for him, in case they don't resign him, he looked at me like I had two heads. Prescott wants Pickens here long term,” Hill wrote.

What lies ahead for Dak Prescott, Cowboys

Article Continues Below

It is clear that Dak Prescott greatly values George Pickens as a teammate on this Cowboys roster. Trading a receiver who he has developed strong chemistry with would be wrong to him.

Seven games in, Prescott has completed 185 passes for 1,881 yards and 16 touchdowns. Of those completions, 36 went to Pickens as he gained up to 607 yards and six touchdowns.

Dallas has a 3-4-1 record on the season, holding the second spot of the NFC East Division standings. They are above the Washington Commanders and New York Giants while trailing the Philadelphia Eagles. In terms of the NFC standings, they sit at 10th place. They are above the Atlanta Falcons and Minnesota Vikings while being behind the Carolina Panthers and Chicago Bears.

The Cowboys will continue preparation for their upcoming matchup, being at home. They host the Arizona Cardinals on Nov. 3 at 8:15 p.m. ET.