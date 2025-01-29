The Dallas Cowboys have signed vice president of player personnel Will McClay to a multi-year extension, according to ESPN’s Todd Archer. The move comes shortly after Jerry Jones and the organization named Brian Schottenheimer the tenth head coach in franchise history.

McClay has been a key figure in the Cowboys’ front office, playing a significant role in shaping the team’s roster. He originally joined the franchise in 2002 as a pro scout and remained in that role through 2008 before being promoted to pro scout coordinator. In 2011, he took on the title of director of football research, further expanding his responsibilities in player evaluation.

McClay’s rise within the Cowboys’ organization continued as he became assistant director of player personnel under Stephen Jones. He was later promoted to senior director of professional and college scouting before assuming his current role overseeing player personnel. Since taking on his expanded duties in 2014, McClay has played a crucial role in scouting and drafting top talent for Dallas.

Cowboys retain Will McClay's elite talent evaluation under Brian Schottenhiemer

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones (left) talks with vice president of player personnel Will McClay before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
Under his leadership, the Cowboys have selected 15 Pro Bowlers and six All-Pros through the draft. Notable players identified under McClay’s tenure include DeMarcus Lawrence, Micah Parsons, CeeDee Lamb, Zack Martin, Tyron Smith, and Dak Prescott. His ability to evaluate talent has been instrumental in maintaining a competitive roster despite the team’s struggles in recent seasons.

McClay's previous contract was set to expire after the 2025 NFL Draft, making his extension a crucial move for the Cowboys' long-term roster construction. His ability to identify and develop talent has been a cornerstone of the team's personnel strategy, and keeping him in place ensures stability in both scouting and player evaluations. With Dallas looking to rebound from a disappointing 7-10 season, McClay’s presence will be instrumental in shaping the roster under new head coach Brian Schottenheimer.

Dallas' front office changes come amid a pivotal offseason for the organization. With Schottenheimer now leading the coaching staff, the Cowboys will rely on McClay’s expertise to reshape the roster and improve their standing in the NFC.