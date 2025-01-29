The Dallas Cowboys had a disappointing 2024 campaign. Dallas finished the season 7-10 after dealing with several injuries, including a season-ender to Dak Prescott. The franchise quarterback made his support of new head coach Brian Schottenheimer very clear on Tuesday.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott has finally weighed in on his team promoting Schottenheimer to head coach. Prescott was interviewed at Schottenheimer's introductory press conference, where he was seated front and center.

“Yeah, just wanted to go support him,” Prescott said, via the team’s website. “One, proud of him, proud of taking advantage of this opportunity. And two, I know the approach he’s going to have. I wanted to show him, hey, I’m going to be here with you and for you. Not only, what, he signs for four years? I got four years left on my contract. He’s tied directly to my future, so let’s go be the best that we can in these four years.”

It is interesting that Prescott views himself and Schottenheimer as tied at the hip heading into the future.

Prescott believes that Schottenheimer is the right candidate for the job.

“They were looking for the continuity, but I spoke on the man he’s been in these three years, how consistent he’s been, and as I’ve said, through the highs and the lows,” Prescott said. “Understanding that he’s comfortable having tough conversations, and as he said in there, we’ve had some tough conversations, we’ve had some back-and-forth. And at the end of those disagreements, pure disagreements, there’s been a handshake and an understanding of each other’s side. You can only gain respect from somebody that’s at that point. So yeah, it was easy for me to speak on.”

Adam Schefter reveals surprising move Jerry Jones made after hiring Brian Schottenheimer as Cowboys HC

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had a little fun when announcing Schottenheimer as his next head coach.

Jones reportedly called ESPN's Adam Schefter and delivered the message on a phone call. Schefter called it an unusual move, as he has never received a call from an owner directly before.

“He went on and on about how Brian Schottenheimer is nothing more than an assistant coach, he's always been an assistant coach, this is what he's done, these are his qualifications, how can people even be talking about him as a head coach,” Schefter recalled. “He's an assistant coach.”

“But then he stops on a dime. He goes, ‘You know what Adam, he's Brian the assistant no more.' ‘He's now the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys.'”

This is such a Jerry Jones way of doing business. Jones never shies away from making controversial statements or simply creating headlines. He had to have known that would shock Schefter, as well as Cowboys fans everywhere.

The pressure will be on Schottenheimer to succeed right away in 2025.