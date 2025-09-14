The Dallas Cowboys have bolstered their defensive front, signing veteran edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney following their 40-37 overtime victory against the New York Giants on Sunday. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones confirmed the deal shortly after the dramatic Week 2 win, per John Machota of The Athletic. The move comes just over a week after Dallas traded three-time All-Pro Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers.

Clowney, 32, brings extensive experience to a Cowboys roster in need of pass-rush depth. The former No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft spent the 2024 season with his hometown Carolina Panthers, appearing in 14 games and recording 46 total tackles, 5.5 sacks, 11 quarterback hits, and nine tackles for loss. Two years earlier, he notched a career-high 9.5 sacks for the Baltimore Ravens, helping the team reach the AFC Championship Game. Over his 11 NFL seasons, Clowney has amassed 58 sacks, 139 quarterback hits, 409 tackles, and 15 forced fumbles.

A three-time Pro Bowl selection, Clowney has now joined his seventh team in 12 NFL seasons. His career path includes tenures with the Houston Texans (2014–18), Seattle Seahawks (2019), Tennessee Titans (2020), Cleveland Browns (2021–22), Ravens (2023), and Carolina Panthers (2024). While he is no longer considered a full-time starter, Clowney is expected to contribute as a rotational edge player in passing situations, complementing the Cowboys’ existing group of pass rushers, including Sam Williams, Dante Fowler Jr., James Houston, Marshawn Kneeland, and rookie Donovan Ezeiruaku.

The timing of the signing aligns with Dallas’ defensive needs. In Week 2, Giants quarterback Russell Wilson threw for 450 yards and three touchdowns, exposing vulnerabilities in the Cowboys’ pass rush. Through two games, the team has recorded just three sacks, accentuating the urgency to strengthen the edge. It remains unclear when Clowney will suit up for the Cowboys, as the team aims to rebound after last year’s postseason miss.

Clowney’s contract specifics have not been publicly disclosed, though he had been due to count $13.775 million against the 2025 salary cap in the second year of a two-year, $20 million deal with Carolina before being released in May. He visited Dallas for a workout last week, and the signing signals the Cowboys’ commitment to shoring up their front seven after Parsons’ departure.

The Cowboys, now 1-1 on the season, will look to maintain momentum when they face the Chicago Bears next Sunday at Soldier Field.