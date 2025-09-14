The New York Giants found themselves in a close one against the Dallas Cowboys that ended up resulting in a 40-37 overtime loss. Russell Wilson looked substantially better than he did in Week 1, as he was slinging the ball all over the field. However, two comically bad late-game blunders helped lead to Sunday's loss.

While the Giants had the ball in overtime and a chance to drive the field for the win, the 36-year-old somehow managed to throw the ball backwards, resulting in a fumble. One of his teammates made the recovery, but it was a play that lost New York 14 yards.

“Russell Wilson completely collapsed in OT. The backward pass fumble on 2nd and 3 realistically cost the Giants the ball game. Russ needs to play within himself at this stage. Got very sloppy in OT thinking he was vintage Russ.”

Not long after that wild fumble, the veteran quarterback threw a bad pass to wide receiver Malik Nabers. Nabers ran a route to the outside, but Russell Wilson threw the ball to the inside of the field, resulting in an easy interception for the Cowboys. That interception led to Dallas driving the field to eventually kick the game-winning field goal.

RUSSELL WILSON PICKED OFF IN OT 😱 Cowboys take over again!pic.twitter.com/LISgVxnh22 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 14, 2025

It's a shame those two plays will likely be the most talked-about plays from this game. Overtime was just absolutely disastrous for Wilson after he turned back the clock in the four quarters of regulation time. Russell Wilson ended the day with 450 passing yards, three touchdowns, and one interception while owning a 73.1% completion percentage.

Although Wilson's late-game antics cost the Giants the game, his play in the initial four quarters will likely give him the starting nod in Week 3 when New York takes on the Kansas City Chiefs in a prime-time matchup on Sunday night. However, questions about Russell Wilson's status as the starting quarterback may continue throughout the week.