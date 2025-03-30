The Dallas Cowboys may consider improving their depth at wide receiver outside of CeeDee Lamb. This could involve selecting Texas Longhorns star Matthew Golden in the 2025 NFL Draft.

CBS Sports writer Kyle Stackpole published a mock draft consisting of the teams taking part in the first round. He has the Cowboys taking Golden with the 12th pick, providing his explanation to how the receiver can benefit Dallas.

“CeeDee Lamb is great but he can't do it all for the Cowboys passing game. Matthew Golden gives Dallas a speedy, technical wideout who will get open for Dak Prescott,” Stackpole said.

How Matthew Golden can help Cowboys

Picking Matthew Golden would be a solid draft move for the Cowboys.

Golden played in 36 games throughout his three-year collegiate career. He represented the Houston Cougars in his first two before transferring to the Texas Longhorns. It proved to be the right decision, as he had the best statistical performance of his career.

In 2024, he made 58 receptions for 987 yards and nine touchdowns, career highs across the board. He also took part in the special teams, making 14 kickoff returns for 285 yards. Golden helped Texas reach the semifinals of the College Football Playoffs, beating Clemson and Arizona State in the process.

The Cowboys look to make big additions in the draft and free agency after a disappointing 2024 season in which they finished 7-10. Injuries played a big role in their tumultuous campaign, but inconsistent play from the stars would emphasize the need for the squad to bolster their depth.

Dallas ranked 21st in scoring offense at 20.6 points per game. They also finished 16th in total yards per game, 11th in total passing yards per game, and 27th in total rushing yards per game. In the receiving game, they scored 23 touchdowns, ranking 13th, but gave up the most fumbles with 14.