Former Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis is on the move as he is signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Lewis is going to the Jaguars on a three-year deal that is worth $30 million. $20 million is guaranteed for Lewis. The former Michigan Wolverine has spent his entire career with the Cowboys, but he will spend his first season away from Dallas next year.

“The Jaguars are signing Jourdan Lewis, Per The Insiders and Peter Schrager,” Ian Rapoport said on Bluesky. “He becomes the NFL’s highest-paid nickel CB.”

Jourdan Lewis will be making $12.5 million during the first year of his contract.

“He gets 3 years for 30M with 20M fully guaranteed and $12.5M this year in a deal done by David Canter and Ness Mugrabi,” Rapoport added.