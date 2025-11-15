The Dallas Cowboys may be 3-5-1 and three games back in the NFC Wild Card standings, but that has not dampened the team's optimism entering the second half of the season. After stunning trade deadline acquisitions of three-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Quinnen Williams and veteran linebacker Logan Wilson, Dallas is starting to feel good about their defense again. Now exiting the bye week and approaching a Monday Night Football showdown against the Las Vegas Raiders, the Cowboys are set to get back two more key defensive players.

Cowboys' linebacker DeMarvion Overshown and rookie cornerback Shavon Revel have no injury designations and are set to make their 2025 debuts, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Overshown, a 2023 third-round pick, burst onto the scene last season. Starting 12 games, the Texas product totaled 90 tackles, including eight for a loss, and one interception. Where Overshown exceeded most was his pass rush. The linebacker racked up five sacks and an impressive 78.9 PFF pass rushing grade in 2024. For a Cowboys defense that ranks 21st in the league in sacks, Overshown's return presents a major upgrade.

Revel, a 2025 third-round pick, will make his NFL debut on Monday night. It is unclear whether he will start, but he will help fortify the Cowboys' secondary, which is currently without two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Trevon Diggs.

The reinforcements are coming at the right time for the Cowboys. Five of their remaining opponents have a winning record. Three of their remaining opponents currently hold a playoff spot, and two lead their respective divisions. If Dallas believes they have a chance to climb back into the playoff hunt, now is the time to prove it.