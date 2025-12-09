Dan Orlovsky is not as enthused with Philip Rivers' return as some fans are. While the ESPN analyst respected someone he deemed a future Hall of Famer, he added that the Indianapolis Colts would be best suited starting Riley Leonard at quarterback in Week 15.

Leonard, a sixth-round rookie, came in for relief of Daniel Jones in the Colts' 36-29 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. He was impressive in moments and is tentatively listed atop the team's updated depth chart, but is also dealing with a PCL sprain.

Orlovsky still believes that Leonard should be the team's Week 15 starting quarterback if he is “even remotely healthy.”

“Riley Leonard, what is your knee injury?” Orlovski said. “You're a sixth-round pick with a chance to go on a playoff run. I'd have to be dead to not be on the field. I would challenge Riley Leonard — get on the field. There is no injury that should keep you off the field. I'm sure Philip Rivers can still throw the ball… I thought Riley Leonard did some good things last week. If he is even remotely healthy, he should be the one playing.”

Leonard completed 18 of 29 passes for 145 passing yards. He failed to throw a touchdown while committing one turnover, but he did reach paydirt on the ground in the fourth quarter.

Rivers, 44, has not played in the NFL since 2020. He ended his career with the Colts after 16 seasons with the Chargers, both in San Diego and Los Angeles.

Rivers is currently only with the Colts' practice squad, but he could be elevated for their next outing, a home game against the San Francisco 49ers. If Leonard cannot go and Indianapolis does not turn to Rivers, Brett Rypien will be the last man standing.