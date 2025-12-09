The Atlanta Falcons recently dropped to 4-9 on the 2025 NFL season with a blowout home loss to the Seattle Seahawks. With that result, the Falcons were officially eliminated from playoff contention this year, despite the NFC South being far and away the worst division in the entire NFL.

On Sunday, not much of anything went right for Atlanta, but special teams in particular were a disaster, as the Falcons had a field goal blocked and also a kickoff returned for a touchdown.

This has led some to call for the job of Falcons special teams coordinator Marquice Williams, but on Tuesday, Williams himself seemed confident that that would not come to pass.

“I won't necessarily say I'm fighting for my job because that's the wrong perspective. I'm looking to try to thrive at my job,” said Williams, per Terrin Waack of the Falcons on X, formerly Twitter.

Williams also spoke on how the team switches things up on special teams on a weekly basis.

“Every week, we change on special teams. … We're always making changes. We're always looking to put guys in the best positions to go out there and use their attributes to help the team win,” he said.

Overall, the Falcons' 2025 season has been an unmitigated disaster, with the team starting out 3-2 before going on an ugly five-game losing streak, and then losing two out of the next three after that.

Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has gone down with a torn ACL, and Atlanta fans have been clamoring for the job of head coach Raheem Morris for several weeks now.

Making matters worse for the Falcons is that they don't own their 2026 first round pick, although the player they selected with last year's extra pick, James Pearce Jr., has at least performed well this season.

The Falcons will inch closer to the sweet release on Thursday with a road game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.