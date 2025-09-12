After Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer's non-committal update on DaRon Bland, EVP Stephen Jones offered somewhat of a timeline for the cornerback's return. After Bland suffered a right foot injury during practice on Monday, he could miss several weeks, as it was initially reported.

However, Jones, without being specific, says Bland will be out on closer to a short-term basis rather than missing close to half of the 2025 NFL season, he said, as The Athletic's Jon Machota noted.

“We feel really good that it’s going to be of the short end of the stick in terms of how much time he misses,” Jones said. “Hopefully not more than a couple games.”

It's an encouraging DaRon Bland update from the Cowboys' EVP Stephen Jones, whereas coach Schottenheimer's pontificated a much more cryptic response when a reporter asked for an injury timeline.

“I’m not gonna put a timetable on it.”

The Cowboys will host the Giants in their Week 2 matchup on Sunday.

Jerry Jones on Cowboys' Super Bowl chances after Packers trade

Despite his team's 0-1 start to the 2025 NFL season, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones believes in his Super Bowl prediction. Jones admits his team lost a great player in Micah Parsons' trade to the Packers. However, in relation to the return, he believes the Cowboys can make a deep postseason run to the Super Bowl.

Jones addressed the Parsons trade in an interview with 105.3 The Fan, per Cowboys.com's Tommy Yarrish.

“This was a very conscious trade to get three, four, five, six players for one,” Jones said. “The one player? Outstanding. He’s an outstanding player. But we should be able to get, as a matter of fact, we’ve got one on the field. And of course, people say, ‘But he’s no Micah.’ Well, I’m not going to debate that at all because Micah is very, very special.”

“But I’ll tell you this right now, by the time this happens, and as we look forward to Dak’s time, when we made his contract and we look forward, this was the best way to maximize our chance to get a Super Bowl for Dak,” Jones concluded.

The Cowboys will look to bounce back from their 24-20 loss to the defending champion Eagles in Week 1.