In the aftermath of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones trading Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers, there are still some within the football world who question the validity of the move. As Packers fans have thanked the Cowboys owner the past two games, with Parsons already making an impact, Jones would share how the deal increases the chances for the team to compete.

In the trade, Dallas received defensive tackle Kenny Clark and two first-round picks from Green Bay for Parsons, a trade that, in Jones' eyes, boosts the chances “to get a Super Bowl for” star quarterback Dak Prescott. Jones would call it a “very conscious trade,” focusing on looking “forward to Dak's time,” according to Tommy Yarrish.

“This was a very conscious trade to get three, four, five, six players for one,” Jones said in an interview with 105.3 The Fan. “The one player? Outstanding. He’s an outstanding player. But we should be able to get, as a matter of fact, we’ve got one on the field. And of course, people say, ‘But he’s no Micah.’ Well, I’m not going to debate that at all because Micah is very, very special.”

“But I’ll tell you this right now, by the time this happens, and as we look forward to Dak’s time, when we made his contract and we look forward, this was the best way to maximize our chance to get a Super Bowl for Dak,” Jones continued.

Cowboys' Jerry Jones on the Packers fans thanking him for the trade

With the Cowboys taking on the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon, it will be another game without Parsons, as he is already standing out with his new team in the Packers. There are even some Green Bay fans thanking Jones for the trade, leading to Jones talking about the reaction, even saying that, making the deal, he knew this type of response would come.

“The way they're playing, the way Green Bay is playing, I'm all for them enjoying and chanting anything that they want to play… I knew that if I got to make this trade that this would be coming.”

If there is one thing for certain, Parsons is enjoying the reaction from the Packers fans, even telling them to continue the “Thank You Jerry” chant when he was appearing on the Thursday Night Football broadcast. This would be after Green Bay beat the Washington Commanders, 27-18, on Thursday night.

At any rate, Dallas looks to move on as the main focus should be getting their first win of the season this Sunday afternoon when the team takes on the Giants. It remains to be seen if Jones is correct in his assumption that the Parsons trade leads to a Super Bowl win, the first since 1996.