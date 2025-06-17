The Dallas Cowboys' 2025 offseason was driven by a flurry of trades, most notably for disgruntled receiver George Pickens. While Pickens comes with a laundry list of concerns, rival coaches and executives are aware of how dangerous he makes Dallas' offense.

Receiver was a significant issue for the Cowboys in 2024, as their unit was a one-man crew with CeeDee Lamb running the show. However, Pickens' inclusion allows Dallas' offense to “open up,” an anonymous coach told ESPN.

“Dealing with CeeDee and him opens things up for them,” the coach said.

Despite the Cowboys' quarterback issues, Lamb led the way with 1,194 receiving yards in 2024. Behind him, third-year wideout Jalen Tolbert was second on the team with just 610 receiving yards. Dallas entered the season with higher expectations for tight end Jake Ferguson and veteran wideout Brandin Cooks, but both disappointed.

Pickens is coming off a 900-yard season on just 59 catches. He is two years removed from the first and only 1,000-yard campaign in his career. Pickens likely would have surpassed that mark for the second consecutive season had he not missed three games with a hamstring injury in 2025.

In addition to Pickens, the Cowboys also acquired quarterback Joe Milton III and cornerback Kaiir Elam via trade. Milton and Elam both address positions of need, as Dallas lost longtime backup quarterback Cooper Rush and star nickelback Jourdan Lewis in free agency.

Article Continues Below
More Dallas Cowboys News
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
Cowboys rumors: Micah Parsons could be highest-paid defensive player before start of seasonBenedetto Vitale ·
image thumbnail
3 Cowboys in danger of getting cut after 2025 minicampDouglas Fritz ·
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) congratulates Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) after the game at Huntington Bank Field.
Cowboys’ Micah Parsons gets Myles Garrett’s support amid contract sagaRichard Pereira ·
Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Brian Schottenheimer speaks to the media at a press conference.
Cowboys’ Brian Schottenheimer’s honest ‘practice’ admission will intrigue fansJosh Davis ·
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) walks onto the field during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
Micah Parsons sends warning to Cowboys amid contract talksRichard Pereira ·
Sep 15, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws against the New Orleans Saints in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium.
Dak Prescott needs Cowboys to win Super Bowl so he doesn’t go insaneBen Strauss ·

George Pickens joins Cowboys' revamped passing attack

Aug 26, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer on the field before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Pickens will be a key addition to the Cowboys' offense in 2025, but not the only one. After playing just eight games in 2024, Dak Prescott will be ready to return and resume his role under center by Week 1.

Without Prescott, Dallas' offense struggled immensely in 2024. Then-head coach Mike McCarthy was confident in longtime backup Cooper Rush, but the eighth-year veteran threw for just 1,844 yards in 12 games, fewer than Prescott managed in his eight outings. Dallas also gave former first-round pick Trey Lance an opportunity, to no avail.

Despite struggling with injuries all year, Dallas still managed to go 7-10 and keep itself in the playoff race longer than most expected. The disappointing year has not lowered the team's expectations, as the Cowboys remain locked on winning the NFC East and competing for a Super Bowl.