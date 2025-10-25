The Dallas Cowboys (3-3-1) have a suspect offensive line and are facing a Denver Broncos defense that comfortably leads the NFL in sacks. Yikes. It gets worse, though. Star quarterback Dak Prescott will have to wait at least another week before his starting center returns to the field. Double Yikes. Cooper Beebe will remain on injured reserve with a high-ankle sprain, per ESPN NFL Nation reporter Todd Archer.

Brock Hoffman has done an overall adequate job in Beebe's absence over the last month, but battling Denver (5-2) in the trenches at less than full strength is a risky endeavor. Despite allowing 32 points in an improbable victory over the New York Giants last Sunday, the Broncos still recorded four sacks on rookie Jaxson Dart. Prescott and a high-powered aerial attack that ranks second in passing yards per game (268.4) may be able to move the ball, but their opponent will make them earn it.

Article Continues Below

Dallas can potentially alleviate some of the pressure on its QB by running the ball effectively. This crucial area is where Beebe could make a noticeable difference. Hoffman will have to stand firm and do his best to open rushing lanes for Javonte Williams and Jaydon Blue.

CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens and Jake Ferguson form a potent pass-catching trio that the Broncos must constantly monitor, but defensive coordinator Vance Joseph will look to neutralize them by disrupting Dak Prescott in the pocket. The Cowboys and their fans earnestly hope they can survive one more game without Cooper Beebe and head into Week 9 with a winning record for the first time this season.