The Denver Broncos made an astonishing and historic comeback on Sunday, erasing a 19-point fourth-quarter deficit to defeat the New York Giants 33–32 at Mile High Stadium in Week 7.

Denver, who were shut out through three quarters by New York's defense, exploded for 33 unanswered points in the final period, setting a new franchise record for the most points scored in any quarter. The outburst also made them the first team in NFL history to record 33 or more points in a fourth quarter after being scoreless through the first three, surpassing their previous team best of 31 points in a single quarter.

Entering the fourth, the Giants led 19–0 behind rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart, who had thrown three touchdowns and controlled the game for most of the afternoon. But the tide turned dramatically. The Broncos' first break came when Troy Franklin caught a tipped two-yard pass in the end zone, breaking a 16-possession touchdown drought dating back to the previous week. That score set off a run of five straight scoring drives for Denver, all in the fourth quarter, each lasting under a minute of game time.

Bo Nix was at the center of the turnaround, accounting for four total touchdowns, two passing and two rushing, while completing 27 of 50 passes for 279 yards. He became the first player in NFL history to record multiple passing and rushing touchdowns in the same quarter, according to Elias Sports Bureau. His 18-yard scramble with 1:51 remaining gave the Broncos a 30–26 lead, completing a stretch of 22 unanswered points.

Dart, who finished 15 of 33 for 283 yards and four total touchdowns, briefly reclaimed the lead for New York with a one-yard score with 37 seconds left. However, kicker Jude McAtamney, filling in for the injured Graham Gano, missed his second extra point of the day, leaving the Giants ahead by just two. That mistake proved costly.

On Denver’s final possession, Nix immediately connected with Marvin Mims Jr. for a 29-yard gain, then hit Courtland Sutton for 23 yards to move into field-goal range. Will Lutz, who had already been perfect on the year, drilled a 39-yard kick as time expired to complete the improbable comeback. New York's defeat ended a streak of 1,602 consecutive NFL games in which teams leading by 18 or more points with under six minutes remaining had gone on to win.

Nix’s late heroics overshadowed Dart’s early dominance and a Giants defense that tallied two sacks and four pass deflections before collapsing in the fourth quarter, surrendering 305 yards in the second half. The Broncos' win probability had dipped to just 0.7% when trailing 26–8 with 6:38 to play.

With the win, Denver moved to 5–2 on the season, remaining unbeaten at home (3–0) while extending their winning streak to four games. New York, meanwhile, dropped to 2–5 and 0–4 away from home.