Kenny Clark made a bold statement about the Dallas Cowboys' defense after their 40-40 tie with the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night.

The game was an offensive frenzy, seeing the squads trade touchdowns on both sides of the field. However, they were unable to reach the end zone in the overtime period as they settled for field goals. They had to settle for a draw that doesn't impact their standing in a positive or negative way.

Clark reflected on the team's display against Green Bay during Monday's press conference, per reporter Jon Machota. He was proud of how they competed against the Packers, looking forward to how much better they will be as the season goes on.

“I’m proud of how we fought as a team and everybody, going hard and all that kind of stuff. If we can match that effort with the details and everything that we’re doing, we’re gonna be a problem,” Clark said.

“At the end of the day, if we don’t get our communication and details and all that kind of stuff fixed, it’s not gonna mean nothing. I’m proud of how we fought. … We just got to match that energy with the discipline.”

What lies ahead for Kenny Clark, Cowboys

Article Continues Below

Kenny Clark has plenty of confidence in how the Cowboys' defense can improve as the season progresses. However, they must address and resolve their weaknesses if they wish to be competitive for a playoff spot.

Clark has been adapting to life in Dallas after the Packers sent him to the Cowboys in exchange for Micah Parsons this past offseason. Four games in, he made 12 tackles, two quarterback hits and a sack.

Dallas has given up 30 or more points in three of their first four games. The least they conceded was against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1. If they want to add more wins than losses, they must tackle the issues plaguing them on that side of the ball.

The Cowboys will prepare for their next matchup, being on the road. They face the New York Jets on Oct. 5 at 1 p.m. ET.