Recently, the Dallas Cowboys dropped to 3-5-1 on the 2025 NFL season with an ugly home loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football. It was another rough game for Dak Prescott and the offense, who have been struggling a bit after a hot first several weeks of the season.

Recently, Prescott was also in the headlines after Golden State Warriors power forward Draymond Green referred to him as a “bum,” drawing a wide array of mockery in Green's direction, considering the irony of the comment.

However, Green is now walking back those comments, albeit with a caveat.

“I actually apologize to Dak Prescott. Not because, I said Dak Prescott’s a bum, and I explained what I meant by the term bum. I’m not someone who gets very hyped off regular season statistics or big games in the regular season if you can’t back them up in the playoffs,” said Green, per The Draymond Green Show. “And that’s what I was speaking to. But Dak is a good brother and I’ve got the utmost respect for Dak Prescott and the way people took the word bum, I don’t want it to be taken that way. So I am a man. I can apologize and say I was wrong. I don’t think Dak is a bum.”

A rough stretch for the Cowboys

For the first several weeks of the 2025 NFL season, Dak Prescott was playing at an MVP level and the Dallas Cowboys' offense was the only thing keeping them in games as the defense struggled mightily.

However, over the last couple of weeks, the Cowboys' offense has tapered off a bit, and now the team has resorted to desperation moves, like trading for New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams at the trade deadline, to try to keep themselves both afloat and in the headlines.

In any case, the Cowboys will now enjoy a much-needed bye week before they next take the field next Monday evening on the road against the Las Vegas Raiders.